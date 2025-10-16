NFU urges Trump, Congress to provide economic relief to farmers

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link



National Farmers Union (NFU) this week sent letters to President Trump and Congressional leaders urging immediate action to provide economic relief for family farmers and ranchers facing worsening financial conditions.

“Family farmers and ranchers face severe economic challenges and a deepening crisis if they do not receive immediate assistance. Recently enacted trade policies and the resulting actions by other countries have wreaked havoc on our markets, driving commodity prices far below the cost of production,” said NFU President Rob Larew. “Input costs are projected to reach record levels in 2025. Stress levels are high among farmers, reflected in the rising number of farm bankruptcy filings across the country.”

In his letter, Larew outlined three key principles to ensure aid provides meaningful and lasting relief:

Aid payments must be directed to family agricultural operations and balanced among regions and crops.

Aid must be paired with efforts to investigate monopolies in the agriculture industry and their resulting impacts on the farm economy.

Resources must be dedicated to developing new and enhanced domestic markets for American crops and enhancing existing markets, including local and regional markets.

-The Hagstrom Report