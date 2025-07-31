NHSFR: Wyoming’s Thompson Earns a Triple; ND’s Martin wins Rookie AA

Many rodeo competitors strive to win a world championship. Some strive to win three. In one year. Meet Hadley Thompson, Yoder, Wyo., who was the 2025 National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) All-Around Cowgirl, Breakaway Roping World Champion and Goat Tying World Champion. Thompson was crowned all three at the conclusion of the July 13-19 2025 finals in Rock Springs, Wyo., and also claimed American Quarter Horse Association Girls’ Horse of the Year honors with her horse, Salty. Another champion from the Tri-State Livestock News region was 2025 All-Around Rookie Cowboy Cooper Martin, Beulah, N.D.

Second place finishes went to South Dakota’s Jessica Caspers, tying for second in breakaway roping and Sophie Hruby (from Nebraska, rodeoing for Team South Dakota) placing second in goat tying, North Dakota’s Zoey Wagoner in pole bending, and Hayden Hutchinson and Trey Bohmbach in team roping, Nebraska’s Callie Olson in reined cow horse and Wyoming’s Taylor Hernandez in the queen contest. Rounding out the top finishers with third place wins were Nebraska’s Maci Harrington in pole bending and Ian Shane in trap shooting.

Six countries and 53 states and provinces were represented amid the 1,779 contestants who qualified for the NHSFR by placing in the top four in any event in their state, province or country. National qualifiers competed in two rounds with the top 20 in the aggregate qualifying for the short go, in which world champions and top winners were named.

All-Around Cowgirl Hadley Thompson, Wyo.

The quest to be a top cowgirl started early in life, but the goal to win three world championships in one day was set shortly after leaving last year’s NHSFR as the reserve champion all-around, reserve champion breakaway roper and reserve champion goat tyer. “Coming back and winning all three this year was the goal for me,” Thompson said. “It feels good to know that all of my hard work has paid off.”

En route to winning a triple, Thompson won the first go in the goat tying with a 6.54 and the short go with a 6.31 – the fastest goat tying time of the week. Her wins in the breakaway roping included first in the second go with a 2.24 and a win in the short go with a 2.05 – the fastest breakaway roping time of the week. What does it take? “Countless – I mean countless – hours in the practice pen, lots and lots of hard work, lots of tears and failures, too,” she stated, “You gotta learn how to lose before you can win. As a rodeo athlete, no matter how good you are or what level you are at, you simply can’t win ’em all. For example, I had a great week in Rock Springs and then (the next day) I went to a team roping in Cheyenne. I didn’t win a dime. Those days make you way more thankful for the days like I had in Rock Springs. You appreciate it a little more and work a little harder because those days when you lose are not very fun. It’s very, very humbling.”

2025 National High School Finals Rodeo world Champion All-Around Cowgirl Hadley Thompson, Yoder Wyo., displays some of her winnings from the recent rodeo finals in Rock Spring, Wyo., where she also captured world championships in breakaway roping and goat tying. image-36

Hadley Thompson, Yoder, Wyo., won the first go in the goat tying with a 6.54-second run and the short go with a 6.31-second run, which was the fastest goat tying time of the week at the 2025 NHSFR, Rock Springs, Wyo. image-38

Hadley is a daughter of Thorpe and Shelly Thompson, Yoder, Wyo. She has five sisters, Jamie, Jacey, Haiden, Tinlee and Taisley and two brothers, Tiegen and Turek. Hadley is the fifth child. All of her siblings have competed or compete in rodeo. “My family is very important to me,” Hadley said, “I couldn’t do any of it without their help and support. My parents are always there for me and my siblings are a huge part of my life.” Her parents and her older sister, Haiden, have helped her a lot. “My younger brother, Turek, is the one that’s home with me the most and helps me a lot in the practice pen,” she said. Other people on her team include National Finals Rodeo tie down ropers Troy and Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb., and Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Gold Card holder and renowned steer wrestling coach Tom Carney, Bernice, La. “Pruitts let me go over and rope with them whenever I need it, so they’re a huge help,” she said. “Tom Carney is always just a phone call away. He’s helped me a lot with my mental game and general life advice.”

At her third NHSFR, Thompson also competed in barrel racing and team roping, with Asa Pixley, Sundance, Wyo., and she competes in pole bending. Her favorite event is breakaway roping. “I feel like it really shows how hard you work and the hours you put in and also because it (the event) is growing so much in the rodeo world,” she said. “I truly believe you could make a living breakaway roping.” What does Hadley most appreciate about the sport? “Probably how fast it humbles you,” she said, “I mean, it will humble you really, really fast. That’s probably good for me, and it teaches you to be a good loser.”

Prior to winning big at the NHSFR, Thompson’s highlight in 2025 was qualifying to compete at The American, Arlington, Texas. “Only 15 people (in each event) get to make it to Globe Life Field, so just getting there was a big accomplishment,” she said. “Obviously, I wanted to come out on top and I didn’t, but it was a really good experience. I learned a lot and it was something that was really cool to experience at such a young age.”

Reflecting on the 2025 NHSFR short go, Thompson said, “I was excited. I wasn’t even necessarily nervous. I was just really excited to go and do it.” She thanks her parents, siblings and sponsors for helping her, “I couldn’t do it without them and my Lord and Savior.”

AQHA Girls’ Horse of the Year, Salty

In the breakaway roping and goat tying, Hadley Thompson rides a six-year-old sorrel mare named CD Smokin’ Miss Kitty, aka, Salty. Notably, the horse was named the 2025 NHSFR American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Girls’ Horse of the Year, having earned 1,350 points while competing in Rock Springs.

Hadley Thompson, Yoder, Wyo., said it takes countless hours in the practice pen and lots of hard work to achieve success in rodeo. Thompson won both the second go and the short go in the breakaway roping at the 2025 NHSFR, including posting the fastest breakaway roping time of the week at 2.05 seconds. Her mare, Salty (pictured here) was named AQHA girls’ horse of the year because she earned more points than any other horse. image-37

The Thompsons bought Salty as a two-year-old. “From the first rides until now I’ve done everything with her,” Hadley said. “She’s truly one of a kind, for her to be six years old and she’s already won me so much. I don’t know how I got so lucky to get her.”

Perhaps Salty’s most noted attribute sits between her ears. “She has a really, really good mind and she’s just really, really easy,” Thompson said. “Almost every horse has a little quirk – they just have them and you just deal with them, right? Well, Salty doesn’t really have any quirks. She’s probably the easiest horse I have to deal with.” As for whether Salty has a favorite event, Hadley said, “Sometimes I think she likes the goat tying the best, because she can just run as fast as she can, but I think she likes both events a lot.”

Salty was bred by Verla Schaer, Schaer Quarter Horses, Gordon, Neb., and sired by Tari CD Smoke out of Krogs Panda Cat. Salty’s sire was bred and foaled by Open Box Rafter Ranch Quarter Horses, Faith, S.D. Her dam was bred and foaled by Krogman Quarter Horses, White River, S.D. Thinking about CD Smokin Miss Kitty’s lineage, Schaer said, “I just took a picture of her mom this morning in the fog. It really turned out beautiful.” Salty’s sire, Tari CD Smoke, is by I CD Cow, by CD Olena which goes back to Mr. Gunsmoke, Colonel Freckles and Doc Tari. Her dam is by Cant Kick This Cat by High Brow Cat and she goes back to Smart Little Lena, Playlight and Watch Joe Jack studs from the Pitzer Ranch, Ericson, Neb.

“The colts by Tari CD Smoke are smart. They’re quick learners,” Schaer said. “The disposition that he puts on those babies is out of this world.” She owns several Cant Kick This Cat mares and added, “That has been a great cross. I’m getting rodeo horses, performance horses and all-around horses.”

Schaer said of CD Smokin Miss Kitty, “She was halter broke when Hadley’s dad, Thorpe, bought her and had had just a little bit of ground work done to her. Hadley put the first ride on her right at two and has done everything else with her.”

Ranching and raising equines on the place where she grew up keeps Schaer a bit too busy to travel very far to watch Thompson compete, but she enjoys receiving videos and news from the Thompsons and catching updates on Facebook. “It’s exciting. She’s got a lot of years left in her to really go a lot of places,” Schaer said. “I’m proud of everything Hadley’s done with that horse.” Noting that Thompsons have more horses with the same breeding, she added, “Thorpe told me she’s won quite a bit on a three-year-old, full sister to Salty, too.”

Schaer has been involved with the AQHA, AQHA Region 2 Shows, and the South Dakota Quarter Horse Association throughout her life. “I’ve been in business for 60 years. I’ve watched and tried to upgrade every year, bringing in new mares to improve the Quarter Horse bloodline,” she said. “I mainly raise cutting, reined cow and reining horses with an emphasis on ‘ranch.'”

Horses and riders nominated for the AQHA award earn points based on placing in NHSFR events, with a first place finish in a go-round or the average worth 200 points and a 20th place finish worth 10 points. Points earned may also vary according to the total number of contestants in a given event. The award was a Tod Slone breast collar and $1,750, both sponsored by the AQHA, and a Yeti cup. Salty also earned two trophies for capturing AQHA Horse of the Year honors in both breakaway roping and goat tying.

Champion All-Around Rookie Cowboy Cooper Martin, N.D.

Championship honors in the all-around rookie cowboy category went to Cooper Martin, Beulah, N.D., with 280 points…the only rookie cowboy to earn points in three events. Martin placed 15th in the first go of reined cow horse, tied for second in the second go in saddle bronc riding and tied for 15th in the second go of boys’ cutting.

To get a chance at the rookie all-around title, “I had to do good in all three of my events and have at least one good round in each, because there were other rookies there who were good in one or two events,” Martin explained. “I had to get points, so each round was important, especially with me only doing good in one round of each event.” Among the prizes that Martin brought home were a Gist Silversmiths buckle, a Carroll Leather jacket, an American hat and a $1,000 scholarship.

2025 Champion All-Around Rookie Cowboy Cooper Martin (center), Beulah, N.D., won his title by earning points in saddle bronc riding, reined cow horse and boys’ cutting. He is pictured with 2025 Champion All-Around Rookie Cowgirl Channing Robinson (left), Mesilla Park, N.M., and NSHRA Queen Cardyn Clem (right), Ogden, Utah. image-39

Martin was a freshman at Beulah High School this past school year, where he also plays basketball. Asked who coaches and inspires him in rodeo, Cooper said with a laugh, “Well, my mom is staring me down right now!” He added with a smile, “It’s different in different events. For the cow horse it would definitely be my mom, Dawn. She’s helped me the most and she knows the most about the event. In bronc riding, it would be my dad, Trent. He’s helped me with everything, has been picking up and when I was little he’d pick up at the pony bronc ridings. He gave my brother, Colter, and me the chance to get on stuff. In the cutting, my coaching and inspiration comes from my mom.”

His favorite rodeo event is saddle bronc riding. “I love the thrill of it and I’ve been doing it the longest,” he said. “The thrill of the horses is just fun.” His favorite memory of the recent rodeo season was at the North Dakota High School Finals Rodeo short go in saddle bronc riding. “That was awesome competition with Chase Kling, Belfield, N.D., really pushing me and making me have to ride my short-go horse,” Martin said. He won the state saddle bronc riding title, state boys’ cutting title, placed second in reined cow horse and was the 2025 state all-around cowboy.

Cooper Martin, Beulah, N.D. earned saddle bronc riding points by tying for second in the second go and earned points in two other events to claim the 2025 NHSFR All-Around Rookie Cowboy title. Saddle bronc riding is his favorite event because, Martin said, “The thrill of the horses is just fun.” image-40

Cooper’s favorite horse that he rides is Little Bit, a sorrel tie down roping horse. “I trained him to be a breakaway horse when I was a fifth grader and started him in the tie down roping spring of my eighth grade year.” He added, “He’s just really awesome.” What does he like most about rodeo? “Probably the people that you meet and the community, friends and family that you build from it,” he said. “I’ve met some really amazing people through rodeo.”

Reserve Champion Breakaway Roper Jessica Caspers, S.D.

As a high school senior competing in her first NHSFR, Jessica Caspers, New Underwood, S.D., could not have been happier than to rope consistently and end her high school rodeo career in a tie for second/third in the nation with Dally Exposito, Okeechobee, Fla. Reflecting on how the week went, she said, “The feeling of having two good times is always relief. Then getting another one down in the short go felt really good!” Caspers roped a 2.91 in the first go placing 12th, a 2.97 in the second go placing 20th and a 3.07 in the short go, placing fifth, for an aggregate time of 8.97 seconds. Besides the fun of placing well, Caspers enjoyed white water rafting during the 2025 NHSFR. “That was super fun and all the evenings hanging out with our rodeo family is always the best,” she added.

Caspers rides TS Chicky, aka Hoss, a 19-year-old sorrel in the breakaway roping. “My dad used to just heel on him,” she said with a smile. “Quite a few years ago when I needed a breakaway horse he let me try him and he never got him back!” Incidentally, the guy who lost his horse is also her coach. “He’s always there to push my calf, watch the calves with me, calm my nerves and really help with anything that I need,” Jessica said.

SDHSRA member Jessica Caspers, New Underwood, S.D., ropes on Hoss, a mount that used to be her dad’s heeling horse. Caspers was thrilled to rope consistently and end her high school rodeo career in a tie for 2025 NHSFR Reserve Champion Breakaway Roper. Jennings Photography | courtesy photos

image-41

She noted Hoss’ best qualities, saying, “He is always paying attention to what I am doing whether I’m cleaning his stall or roping on him. He has always been a little watchy. That’s just his personality, but he is all business when he gets in the box. He does his job every time.”

Jessica also competed in barrel racing, pole bending and team roping in South Dakota High School Rodeo. She is a daughter of Nichols and Kara Caspers and has three sisters: Kassidy, Tessa and Izzy.

Reserve Champion Goat Tyer Sophie Hruby, Hemingford, Neb.

At her third NHSFR, Sophie Hruby, Hemingford, Neb., placed second in goat tying with an aggregate time of 21.5 seconds. “In the first round I had kind of a wilder goat. I slipped running into the goat and was a 7.75,” said the multi-event cowgirl who rodeos for Team South Dakota. “My second run was a 6.67 and I placed second in the second round. In the short go I was a 7.08. That put us fourth in the short go and second in the world.”

Sophie has been goat tying on Goose, a ten-year-old grey gelding, as her first-up goat tying horse, GP, was injured one year ago. “We call Goose the back-up, but he’s done really well for me, including at the high school finals,” she said. “He’s taken really good care of me.”

Hruby’s goat tying advisor is NHSFR goat stock contractor Jordan Miller, Moorcroft, Wyo. “She’s always given me good advice and she provided really good goats for the high school finals,” Sophie said.

Along with goat tying, Hruby competed in breakaway roping and reined cow horse at the 2025 NHSFR. This wasn’t her first short-go appearance, either, as she had competed in the 2023 NHSFR short go as a freshman in the pole bending, where she ended the year 10th in the world.

Sophie Hruby, Hemingford, Neb., placed second in goat tying at the 2025 NHSFR with an aggregate time of 21.5 seconds. Her favorite things about the sport of rodeo are the competition, the horses and the people that she meets. image-42

Sophie doesn’t have a favorite rodeo event, “I like them all,” she said, adding what she appreciates about the sport, “I love the competition, the horses and the people that you meet.”

She is a daughter of Tim and Stephanie Hruby and has two younger siblings, Tyan and Taya. The family lives on a ranch north of Hemingford. Thinking about her supporters, Hruby said, “My parents are super good support and help me practice. My grandparents come down and help me practice.” She smiled, “Pretty much every day my grandpa is here running the chute for me.”

Reserve Champion Pole Bender Zoey Wagoner, N.D.

Riding away from one’s freshman NHSFR with a world championship and one’s sophomore NHSFR with a reserve championship isn’t too shabby. That’s the scenario that played out for last year’s top pole bender, Zoey Wagoner, Arnegard, N.D., who claimed the second place spot in 2025, despite some equine challenges.

“Lil Joe usually does good there. He likes the arena,” Wagoner said of the Sweetwater Events Complex. “But this year he was limping on the way there, so I didn’t think I was going to be able to run him.”

A vet check at Rock Springs revealed that Lil Joe had three hot nails. “That was scary, but the vets were really good,” she explained. “They wrapped it and a farrier cut off where the three hot nails were and put it (the shoe) back on.” That, followed by an ongoing regimen of care, allowed Zoey to run her 2024 AQHA NHSRA Girls’ Horse of the Year in the pole bending at this year’s NHSFR. “It worked good and obviously it went well,” she said. Wagoner placed second in the first go with a 19.797, third in the second go with a 19.621 and fourth in the short go with a 20.089 to be second in the aggregate.

In addition to pole bending, Wagoner competes in breakaway roping, barrel racing, goat tying and team roping at high school rodeos. She said the highlight of the recent rodeo season was, “Honestly, just being able to run Lil Joe in poles at nationals. That was really good.”

She is a daughter of Andy and Annalisa Wagoner. She has an older sister, Wyatt, and an older brother, Zane. Zoey concluded, “I want to thank my family and all of my friends for helping and supporting me.”

Third Place AQHA Girls’ Horse of the Year, N.D.

Lil Joe Whiz, ridden by Zoey Wagoner, Arnegard, N.D., placed third in AQHA Girls’ Horse of the Year standings at the 2025 NHSFR. He is a 17-year-old palomino stallion by Gee Whiz It Shines out of Pocket Fulla Tricks, a Scooters Pace dam. He was bred by Oak Ridge Ranch, Souris, N.D. Breeder Darrel Gustafson noted that from the beginning, Lil Joe had a lot of go and was a super nice horse.

Oak Ridge Ranch has about 30 daughters of Scooter, several of whom they cross on Whiz It. “He’s getting a little age,” Gustafson said, “But he still bred mares yet this year and he’s still performing as much as we want him to.” As for the Scooter/Whiz It cross, “They’ve worked really, really well for us,” he said. “The two really compliment each other and (their offspring) are very good athletes. A lot of them excel in the roping end.” He added that the cross makes for extremely trainable colts and Whit It ranks among the best in the business in reining.

Lil Joe Whiz, ridden by Zoey Wagoner, Arnegard, N.D., placed third in AQHA Girls’ Horse of the Year standings at the 2025 NHSFR. zoey2025Thurs

Reserve Champion Team Ropers Hayden Hutchinson and Trey Bohmbach, N.D.

Sixth grade may seem like a lifetime ago to two high school seniors, but that’s when the 2025 reserve champion team ropers started roping together. Header Trey Bohmbach, Stanley, N.D., and heeler Hayden Hutchinson, Watford City, N.D., qualified for three NJHFR’s and four NHSFR’s. The duo claimed this year’s reserve championship by landing just 28/100ths out of first place. They roped consistently all week, placing 10th in the first go with a 7.57, 11th in the second go with a 6.82 and sixth in the short go with a 7.09.

In the team roping, Bohmbach rides a nine-year-old grey gelding named Mister. Trey said, “He’s just a good, honest horse that gives me what I ask of him.”

As a consistent all-around contender and three-time state steer wrestling champion, Bohmbach has many highlights from his high school rodeo career. Still, one of his favorites is having had Hayden as his team roping partner. “There’s no one I trusted more to have heeling or heading,” Bohmbach said. “Hayden helped me win a lot – including state all-around and reserve all-around. There wasn’t one year where he didn’t do his part. I’m thankful that he chose to rope with me. He’s a very talented roper and is going to go far.”

2025 NHSFR Reserve Champion Team Ropers Trey Bohmbach, Stanley, N.D., and Hayden Hutchinson, Watford City, N.D. have roped together for seven years and only missed this year’s top spot by 28/100ths of a second. They roped consistently all week and celebrated their many years of teamwork and friendship. image-43

Mutual friendship and roping talent combined to help team ropers Trey Bohmbach and Hayden Hutchinson qualify for three national junior high finals and four national high school finals, culminating with a reserve championship at the 2025 NHSFR. image-44

Besides team roping, both North Dakotans competed in tie down roping at Rock Springs and Bohmbach competed in steer wrestling, for the fourth time. Bohmbach’s favorite event is steer wrestling. A proud moment in his senior year of rodeo was having 11 North Dakota contestants qualify for the 2025 NHSFR short go. Trey is a recent graduate of Stanley High School, where he played football and placed at state wrestling four times.

Bohmbach is the son of Jed and Jodi Bohmbach and he has one younger sister, CeeJay. Though his list of helpers and supporters is too long to mention, Bohmbach knows who his rodeo hero is. “My dad,” he said. “He’s just someone I’ve looked up to my whole life.” Who has helped Trey succeed? He said, “My family. Horses. Pickups. Trailers. Practice. Cattle. Everything.”

Hutchinson said his and Bohmbach’s success in Rock Springs was the highlight of his senior year. “Making it into the short go was great,” he said, “Because it was our first time and it was our last chance.”

As noted, Hutchinson competes in tie down roping, and, he started steer wrestling his senior year. Still, team roping is by far his favorite event. “I’ve just loved it my whole life. I’ve had a rope in my hand, roping steers since I was ten years old,” he said. “It’s what I grew up doing. I always had the horses for it. We go to Arizona and team rope all winter long. I have a lot of friends that do the same.” One of those friends is Bohmbach, as Hutchinson said, “I couldn’t have asked for a better friend or partner in the arena for the last seven years.”

Hayden rides an eight-year-old mare named Nelly. He’s had her since she was four. “She’s very well mannered and just does the same thing every time,” he said. “I don’t ever have to worry about her. I just focus on roping and she puts me where I need to be.”

He is a son of Jerome and Kelsie Hutchinson and has two younger siblings, Braden and Cassidy, all of whom help and support him. “I couldn’t be more thankful for my mom and dad and all of the opportunities they’ve provided me with,” Hayden said. “I also appreciate all of my friends that keep me positive and don’t let me get down on myself.”

Reserve Champion Reined Cow Horse Callie Olson, Neb.

Northeast Nebraska’s Callie Olson, Bloomfield, Neb., has competed in reined cow horse at the NHSFR three times and in 2025 she earned reserve champion honors.

For her, the highlight of this year’s competition in Rock Springs was scoring a 148 for high fence work in the short go, thereby winning the trophy for the highest score of the week. “My cow was really good and my horse tries really hard for me every single time,” she said. “We’ve really clicked ever since the first day that I rode him.” Olson rode a nine-year-old, bald-faced bay named Elwood at this year’s NHSFR. “He loves going down the fence – I swear that’s what he lives for,” she said. “And he loves hugs and kisses.”

Callie Olson, Bloomfield, Neb., earned reserve champion honors in reined cow horse this year. A highlight of her week was scoring a 148 for high fence work in the short go and winning a trophy for the highest score of the week. image-45

Callie has only been riding Elwood for about two months, as she qualified for nationals on a mare named KT. “She’s good, but she’s not good enough to get me to second place at nationals,” she said. In addition to reined cow horse, she competed in girls’ cutting at Rock Springs. She also competes in goat tying during the regular season.

Callie attends Crofton High School, Crofton, Neb., where she was a junior this past school year. She is the daughter of Jamie and Mica Olson and she has two older brothers, Elliot and Tatum.

“My dad helps and coaches me, ” Olson said. “He specializes in reined cow horse training. That’s what he does for a living and my mom helps him. I would like to thank all those who have supported me through the year,” she smiled, “Especially my parents, because they drive me up and down the road and encourage me to be the best that I can be.”

First Runner-Up NHSRA Queen Taylor Hernandez, Wyo.

Perhaps Taylor Hernandez, Fontenelle, Wyo., had the shortest drive of any queen contestant to the 2025 NHSRA Queen Pageant and she had one of the most successful showings, as she was named first runner-up. Hernandez won personal interview, tied for first in appearance with Texas’ representative and tied for first in personality with Mexico’s representative. “We had a great group of girls and it was head to head the whole way,” she said. “I was shocked to do as well as I did.”

Taylor is the daughter of Laurie Thoman, a former Miss Rodeo Wyoming. “She is my mentor and she has been super amazing,” Taylor said. In preparing for the pageant, Taylor spent hours with her mom in practice interviews and taking practice tests. “My mom was really good at keeping me on track in that aspect,” Taylor said. “We also practiced modeling. I spent a lot of time in boots and shorts out on the front porch, trying to figure out a modeling routine that would work for any stage.” Then, there was a last-minute horse switch for horsemanship.

Among Taylor’s favorite parts of the pageant were the queen social, the judges’ roundtable, and the personal interview. “You’re with girls from all different states and you’re all pretty newly crowned, so it makes a big difference to go into the pageant knowing some people,” she said. “You get to be very good friends by the end.” The judges’ roundtable helped her realize that judges are real people too. “They’re not judging you as a person – they’re just there to judge you for a contest and there’s really nothing to stress about,” she said. The personal interview was her favorite. “It’s really important to make a huge impression on the judges,” she said. “Once you get through your interview it’s like, ‘Whew, the big stressor is over!'”

First runner-up in the 2025 NHSRA Queen Pageant was Miss Wyoming High School Rodeo Queen Taylor Hernandez, Fontenelle, Wyo., who won personal interview and tied for first in appearance and personality. (West Photography photo credit) image-46

Taylor attends Green River High School, Green River, Wyo., which is about 50 miles from her home. Hernandez has enjoyed a historic educational journey. She explained, “We had one of the last existing one-room ranch schools right on our ranch, so I went there from kindergarten through eighth grade.”

The 2024-25 season was Hernandez’s first year as a Wyoming High School Rodeo Association member. As a sophomore, she competed in light rifle and reined cow horse. She plans to add trap shooting in 2025-26.

Third Place Pole Bender Maci Harrington, Neb.

Imagine entering 15 regular season rodeos and winning 13 of them. That’s what Nebraska’s 2025 Reserve Champion Pole Bender Maci Herrington, Bassett, Neb., did en route to her second NHSFR before riding away from Rock Springs third in the world pole bending standings. “My highlight of the 2025 NHSFR was just competing at such a high level and being successful,” she said.

Herrington rides a nine-year-old dun roan gelding named Twix. She said, “He is super fun to be around and has such a big personality.” She and her family acquired Twix from Dori Hollenbeck, Winner, S.D., in the fall of 2024. “We got him on a Tuesday, I took him to a rodeo on Saturday and we won our first high school rodeo in the pole bending. We just kept with it,” she told KNEB of the Nebraska Rural Radio Association in May 2025. She added, “He really tries so hard. He puts everything into it and wants to do it just as bad as I do. He wants to win.”

After a stellar in-state pole bending season in 2024-25, Maci Herrington, Bassett, Neb., competed at her second NHSFR in late July and earned a third place finish in the world pole bending standings for high school rodeo. image-47

Maci was a sophomore at Rock County High School, Bassett, this past school year. She also competes in barrel racing, breakaway roping and team roping in the Nebraska High School Rodeo Association (NeHSRA). “My dad and Dori Hollenbeck help me and coach me,” she said. She is a daughter of Beau and Shelly Harrington and she has three siblings: Ryli, Coy and Gage. They and extended family members offer a lot of support. She added, “I’m very grateful for all of my family.”

Third Place Trap Shooting Ian Shane, Neb.

Ian Shane, Atkinson, Neb., placed third out of 140 contestants in trap shooting competition at the 2025 NHSFR, having broken 98 out of 100 targets in both the long round and the short go, for a total of 196 points.

This was Shane’s first year competing in NeHSRA shooting sports, but he has been shooting in 4-H since age 8. He shoots .22 rifle, shotgun, small-bore pistol, archery and new this year, muzzleloader. “My mom first taught me how to shoot,” Shane said, “Now I’m on a Holt County 4-H Shooting Sports team, so a couple of local guys coach me along with my mom.”

He said the most challenging part of participating in shooting sports is “getting in the right mental state to shoot good” and the most rewarding part is “shooting a 25 straight.” The most enjoyable part of competing at the NHSFR was “shooting and hanging out with friends and family,” he said, “But the best part was that I did so well.” Shane noted that the weather in Rock Springs was hot and windy on the competition days.

Ian Shane (right), Atkinson, Neb., broke 98 out of 100 targets in both the long round and the short go of trap shooting at the recent NHSFR, for a total of 196 points. He placed third out of 140 contestants. He is pictured with his brother, Case, (left) who also competed in trap shooting and placed 12th in the world standings. image-48

Ian is a son of Perry and Amber Shane and he has three brothers: Oliver, Case and Holt. This past school year Ian was a sophomore at West Holt High School, Atkinson, Neb. He is a two-time state wrestling qualifier and runs cross-country. Though Ian doesn’t compete in NeHSRA events on horseback, his family has deep, generational ties to the sport and he prefers to do his horseback riding on their farm/ranch and feedlot.

Interestingly, his younger brother, Case also competed in trap shooting at the 2025 NHSFR, ending up 12th in the world, while their cousin, Reagan Stracke, competed in pole bending. His mom, Amber, shared an interesting family fact. “We had four boys in five years, so they’ve always done everything together. Everyone used to joke with me that if I had one more boy I’d have a basketball team. I’d laugh and say, ‘No, a trap team. I finally have my trap team: mom and her four boys.'”

Other top-ten finishers in the Tri-State Livestock News region included:

•Bareback Riding: Wyatt Warneke, Great Falls, Mont., 5th, Carson Hildre, Velva, N.D., 7th, Will DeMontigny, Dunseith, N.D., 8th, and Koltdyn Heath, Minden, Neb., tied for10th

•Barrel Racing: Brooke Diedrichs, Wall, S.D., 6th, Tyley Sears, Valentine, Neb., 8th, Kiera Mavity, Dickinson, N.D., 10th

•Boys’ Cutting: Roper Moore, Winner, S.D., tied for 8th

•Breakaway Roping: Dylan Knight, Beulah, N.D., 9th

•Bull Riding: Brenson Bartlett, Cheyenne, Wyo., 4th

•Goat Tying: Tatum Reid, Crawford, Neb., 4th, Josie Robbins, Dillon, Mont., 5th, Laney Hoier, Herman, Neb., 6th, Reagan McIntyre, Grand Island, Neb., 7th, Carlee Miller, Bowman, N.D., 9th

•Pole Bending: Emeree Tavegie, Newcastle, Wyo., 6th

•Saddle Bronc Riding: Brody Froelich, Selfridge, N.D., 4th, Levi Noyes, Bighorn, Mont., 8th

•Steer Wrestling: Ryder Gaasch, Dillon, Mont., 6th, Carson Cooksley, Valentine, Neb., 8th

•Queen: Felycia Kerkman, Atkinson, Neb., 7th

•Trap Shooting: Treyson Foral, Clatonic, Neb., 10th

•All-Around Cowgirl: Reagan McIntyre, Grand Island, Neb., 5th, Kally Sorenson, Watford City, N.D., tied for 10th

•AQHA Boys Horse of the Year: Triangle Four Duke, ridden by Reese Swanson, Arthur, Neb., 10th

•AQHA Girls Horse of the Year: It’s A Chicks Cartel, ridden by Laney Hoier, Herman, Neb., 9th, Very Smart Cutter, ridden by Carlee Miller, Bowman, N.D., 10th

In the team standings, the highest ranked girls’ team in the region was Nebraska in fourth, Wyoming in sixth, North Dakota in seventh and South Dakota in eighth. The highest ranked boys’ team in the region was North Dakota in seventh. In the division standings – wherein whole teams are grouped with states or countries with similar membership numbers – North Dakota was the Division 3 Champion while Nebraska was the Division 2 Reserve Champion.