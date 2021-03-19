NIAA 2021 Annual Conference Speakers Announced

Manhattan, Kans. – The National Institute for Animal Agriculture (NIAA) has introduced the keynote speaker lineup for their Annual Conference, Exploring Sustainability in Animal Agriculture – A Comprehensive Approach. The virtual event will convene April 21-April 23, 2021.

The 2021 conference theme and agenda provide the opportunity to engage with visionary leaders as, together, we explore their insights and expertise. The annual conference, which overlaps Earth Day on April 22, will feature industry leaders and explore a holistic view of sustainability. As animal agriculture leaders throughout the industry seek to better understand current agriculture and food system issues affecting their sector of today’s food system, the NIAA Annual Conference provides a forum to learn, collaborate and act.

“Whether you are new to conversations about holistic sustainability in animal agriculture or you’re more seasoned, this year’s Annual Conference is designed to lean in on the environmental, economic, and social aspects of sustainability while inspiring and challenging all of us to do better,” shared planning team and board member Chelsea Good.

Keynote speakers for Annual Conference include:

Charlie Arnot, The Center for Food Integrity

Erin Fitzgerald, U.S. Farmers and Ranchers in Action

Mary Matlock, University of Arkansas

Ernie Shea, Solutions from the Land

In addition to the keynote speakers, the conference will also feature economic, environment and social issue panelists. For the first time since their work in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, former chief agriculture negotiators, Ambassadors Gregg Doud and Darci Vetter, will kick off these discussions and engage in a conversation to share their learnings and insights as animal agriculture leaders plan for the future of global trade.

Like many organizations hosting events, NIAA leaders have opted to host this event virtually. “The health and well-being of our members and stakeholders were the cornerstone of our decision to host the event virtually. It is our hope that our 11th Annual Antibiotic Symposium will be hosted in-person, November 2-4, 2021 in Kansas City,” said Kevin Maher, Chairman of the Board.

To review the full agenda and register for annual conference, visit http://www.AnimalAgriculture.org . To register as media, please contact Morgan Young.

