NIAA’s Lameness Across Species Roundtable Will Address Health Problems Faced in Animal Agriculture

Animal health experts from all food-animal species will collectively confront lameness issues in animal agriculture prior to IPPE in Atlanta, GA.

Kansas City, Mo. (January 9, 2025) — The National Institute for Animal Agriculture will host animal agriculture leaders will discuss the current state of research and treatment for lameness across food animal species before the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE ) in Atlanta, Georgia, January 27-28. Registration for the Roundtable will include a complementary code to attend IPPE.

NIAA’s Animal Disease Issues & Emergency Management Council will lead the inaugural roundtable discussion to explore current knowledge and research regarding causes, prevention methods, and treatments for bone health and lameness disease(s) in food animal species – livestock and poultry. Lameness is a problem affecting all species of animal agriculture. One of NIAA’s guiding principles is to convene leading experts to deliver science-based, reliable and trusted perspectives on the industry’s most challenging topics. By convening leaders from across species, animal agriculture will collectively find solutions that may be applied across the industry.

The speakers for the roundtable with expertise in lameness and related diseases will include:

· Dr. Kate Weathers Barger, KB Animal Welfare Consulting

· Dr. Scott Crain, VeriPrime

· Dr. Meredyth Jones, Oklahoma State University

· Dr. Jan Shearer, Iowa State University

· Dr. Meghann K. Pierdon, University of Pennsylvania

· Dr. Adnan Alrubaye, University of Arkansas

· Dr. Bruno Menarim, Gluck Equine Research Center

· Dr. Jennifer Wilson-Welder, National Animal Disease Center – USDA-ARS

· Dr. Doug Ensley, Boehringer Ingelheim

· Dr. Lucas Pantaleon, NIAA Council Co-Chair

· Dr. Kaitlyn Briggs, FairLife

“We are looking forward to a great, collaborative discussion about the issues each species experience and how animal agriculture leaders can collectively address the problems,” said Council co-chair, Dr. Lucas Pantaleon. Outputs from the roundtable will include a white paper along with the next steps – plans to address bone health and lameness.”

To learn more about the roundtable and speakers, please visit NIAA’s website, http://www.AnimalAgriculture.org . Registration fees are $200 for NIAA members and $250 for non-members and will include a complementary code to attend IPPE. For assistance with media registration, please contact Morgan Young, Director of Communications and Outreach for the National Institute for Animal Agriculture at morgan.young@animalagriculture.org .

–NIAA