Nick Risse Angus 44th Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: April 8, 2024
Location: Martin Livestock, Martin, SD
Auctioneer: Greg Arendt
Averages:
72 Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $6,215
Nick & Gina Risse along with Tucker, Kelby and Axel held their 44th Annual sale at Martin Livestock, Martin, SD.
This was a powerful set of yearling bulls, backed by a high performance cowherd. The bulls weaned off in October with an average weight of 734 pounds on mothers’ milk and grass, no creep. These bulls will add pounds to your calf crop and give you the keeping kind of heifer calves.
Top selling bull was lot 301, TJR Risse’s Mr. Angus 301, Jan. 13, 2023 son of Grabers Mr. Angus 9080 x Basin Payweight 1682 to Tom Larson, Vivian, SD for $16,000.
Lot 393, Risse’s Mr. Angus 393, Feb. 16, 2023 son of Grabers Mr. Angus 9080 x Koupal Amigo 0272F to Pat Taggart, Dallas, SD for $14,500.
Lot 304, Risse’s Stellar 304, Jan. 16, 2023 son of Sitz Stellar 726D x Sedgwicks Homeplace 959C to Jeff Johnson, Vetal, SD for 10,000.
Lot 3107, Risse’s Mr. Angus 3107, Feb. 20, 2023 son of Grabers Mr. Angus 9080 x Bruin Uproar 0070 to Tom Larson, Vivian, SD for $10,000.