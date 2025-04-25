Nick Risse’s 45th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: April 14, 2025

Location: Martin Livestock, Martin, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Greg Arendt, Valentine, Nebraska

Averages: 65 Reg. Angus Bulls avg. $8265

Risse Angus is owned by Nick and Gina Risse, in partnership with their son, Tucker and his wife Kelby. These bulls are big and stout. A big crowd was on hand to nearly fill the Martin Livestock Auction barn. Many of their customers are longtime, repeat buyers. This was a very aggressive sale from the word, “Go!”

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 445: $16,000. Sold to Nick Simmons, Cody Nebraska – Millars Duke 816 x B Bar Windy 7 3575.

Lot 483: $16,000. Sold to Nate Livermont, Martin, South Dakota – SAV Magnum 1335 x Montana Prophet C006.

Lot 485: $14,500. Sold to Ryan Larson, Vivian, South Dakota – Boyd Bellringer 2010 x Bruin Uproar 0070.

Lot 425: $12,500. Sold to Pat Taggert, Dallas, South Dakota – SAV Magnum 1335 x Basin Payweight 1682.

Lot 427: $12,500. Sold to Tom Larson, Vivian, South Dakota – Grabers Mr Angus 9080 x Connealy Consensus 7229.

Lot 434: $12,500. Sold to Huddleston Cattle Co., Martin, South Dakota – SAV Magnum 1335 x Risse’s Tank 745.

Wendy Adamson and Dan O’Neill, longtime Risse customers. Risse-Adamson