 NILE: Aberdeen Show | TSLN.com
YOUR AD HERE »

NILE: Aberdeen Show

News News |

Judge: Jake Scott | Gordon, NE

* Aberdeen Full Blood Grand Champion Female

Animal: ILC Just Right 8J

Sire: ILC Maverick

Exhibitor: Idaho Livestock

Hometown: Hayden, ID

* Aberdeen Full Blood Reserve Grand Champion Female

Animal: MCR Busy Signal

Sire: MCR Lock and Load

Exhibitor: Muddy Creek Ranch

Hometown: Wilsall, MT

* Aberdeen Full Blood Grand Champion Bull

Animal: TL Super Edition

Sire: ICU Money Train

Exhibitor: Top Line Aberdeens

Hometown: Monroe, WA

* Aberdeen Full Blood Reserve Grand Champion Bull

Animal: Star Train

Sire: MCR Crazy Train

Exhibitor: Emmery O’Hara

Hometown: Fort Benton, MT

* Moderator Grand Champion Female

Animal: ILC Journey 1J

Sire: JCR First Responder 8103F

Exhibitor: Idaho Livestock

Hometown: Hayden, ID

* Moderator Reserve Grand Champion Female

Animal: DCS Jennifer 3J

Sire: Conley South Point 8362

Exhibitor: Deep Creek Seedstock

Hometown: Mitchell, NE

* Moderator Grand Champion Bull

Animal: AVR Paymaster

Sire: Coleman Bravo 6313

Exhibitor: Teri Harper

Hometown: Lewiston, MT

* Moderator Reserve Grand Champion Bull

Animal: DUFF Red Raider 2010

Sire: AS Jase

Exhibitor: Idaho Livestock

Hometown: Hayden, ID

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more