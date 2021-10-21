NILE: Aberdeen Show
Judge: Jake Scott | Gordon, NE
* Aberdeen Full Blood Grand Champion Female
Animal: ILC Just Right 8J
Sire: ILC Maverick
Exhibitor: Idaho Livestock
Hometown: Hayden, ID
* Aberdeen Full Blood Reserve Grand Champion Female
Animal: MCR Busy Signal
Sire: MCR Lock and Load
Exhibitor: Muddy Creek Ranch
Hometown: Wilsall, MT
* Aberdeen Full Blood Grand Champion Bull
Animal: TL Super Edition
Sire: ICU Money Train
Exhibitor: Top Line Aberdeens
Hometown: Monroe, WA
* Aberdeen Full Blood Reserve Grand Champion Bull
Animal: Star Train
Sire: MCR Crazy Train
Exhibitor: Emmery O’Hara
Hometown: Fort Benton, MT
* Moderator Grand Champion Female
Animal: ILC Journey 1J
Sire: JCR First Responder 8103F
Exhibitor: Idaho Livestock
Hometown: Hayden, ID
* Moderator Reserve Grand Champion Female
Animal: DCS Jennifer 3J
Sire: Conley South Point 8362
Exhibitor: Deep Creek Seedstock
Hometown: Mitchell, NE
* Moderator Grand Champion Bull
Animal: AVR Paymaster
Sire: Coleman Bravo 6313
Exhibitor: Teri Harper
Hometown: Lewiston, MT
* Moderator Reserve Grand Champion Bull
Animal: DUFF Red Raider 2010
Sire: AS Jase
Exhibitor: Idaho Livestock
Hometown: Hayden, ID
