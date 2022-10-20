NILE All Other Breeds Show News News | 43 min ago AOB Show Judge for Jr. Division: Jake Scott | Gordon, NE Judge for Open Division: Kaylee Kerbs | Saratoga, WY Jr. AOB Grand Champion Female, Animal: EGL VICTORIA 1074, Sire: EGL GUIDANCE 9117, Exhibitor: Jady LeDoux, Hometown: Ree Heights, SD. The NILE | Courtesy photosNILEAOBChampJrFemaleUntitled-4 Animal: 722T, Sire: X, Exhibitor: Chael Roberts, Hometown: Absarokee, MTAnimal: 722T, Sire: X, Exhibitor: Chael Roberts, Hometown: Absarokee, MT Jr. AOB Reserve Grand Champion Bull, Animal: TC Whiskey Made Y201, Sire: Maternal Made, Exhibitor: Kyle Taylor, Hometown: Hayden, IDNILEJrAOBResChampBuyllUntitled-7 Open AOB Grand Champion Female, Animal: DJ J Lo, Sire: EXAR Classen 1422B, Exhibitor: Berry Rowdy, Hometown: Port Orchard, WANILEOpenAOBChampFemaleUntitled-8 Open AOB Reserve Grand Champion Female, Animal: EGL VICTORIA 1074, Sire: EGL GUIDANCE 9117, Exhibitor: Jady LeDoux, Hometown: Ree Heights, SDNILEOpenAOBReserveGrandChampFemale Open AOB Grand Champion Bull, Animal: TC Whiskey Made Y201, Sire: Maternal Made, Exhibitor: Allyson Taylor, Hometown: Hayden, IDNILEOpenAOBGrandChampionBull Open AOB Reserve Grand Champion Bull, Animal: Berrys Johnny Ringo, Sire: CWCL Ludens First Dakota 01, Exhibitor: Berry Rowdy, Hometown: Port Orchard, WANILEOpenAOBReserveChampBull11-1 News NILE Shorthorn Show 3 min ago | NILE All Other Breeds Show 43 min ago | NILE Jr Fed Beef Show and Showmanship 1 hr ago | Certified Angus Beef accepting applications for its three summer communications internships. 2 hrs ago | SDSU Department of Animal Science Welcomes New Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Beef Reproductive Physiology Specialist 2 hrs ago | See more