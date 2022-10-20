 NILE All Other Breeds Show | TSLN.com
YOUR AD HERE »

NILE All Other Breeds Show

News News |

AOB Show

Judge for Jr. Division: Jake Scott | Gordon, NE

Judge for Open Division: Kaylee Kerbs | Saratoga, WY

Jr. AOB Grand Champion Female, Animal: EGL VICTORIA 1074, Sire: EGL GUIDANCE 9117, Exhibitor: Jady LeDoux, Hometown: Ree Heights, SD. The NILE | Courtesy photos
NILEAOBChampJrFemaleUntitled-4
Animal: 722T, Sire: X, Exhibitor: Chael Roberts, Hometown: Absarokee, MT
Animal: 722T, Sire: X, Exhibitor: Chael Roberts, Hometown: Absarokee, MT
Jr. AOB Reserve Grand Champion Bull, Animal: TC Whiskey Made Y201, Sire: Maternal Made, Exhibitor: Kyle Taylor, Hometown: Hayden, ID
NILEJrAOBResChampBuyllUntitled-7
Open AOB Grand Champion Female, Animal: DJ J Lo, Sire: EXAR Classen 1422B, Exhibitor: Berry Rowdy, Hometown: Port Orchard, WA
NILEOpenAOBChampFemaleUntitled-8
Open AOB Reserve Grand Champion Female, Animal: EGL VICTORIA 1074, Sire: EGL GUIDANCE 9117, Exhibitor: Jady LeDoux, Hometown: Ree Heights, SD
NILEOpenAOBReserveGrandChampFemale
Open AOB Grand Champion Bull, Animal: TC Whiskey Made Y201, Sire: Maternal Made, Exhibitor: Allyson Taylor, Hometown: Hayden, ID
NILEOpenAOBGrandChampionBull
Open AOB Reserve Grand Champion Bull, Animal: Berrys Johnny Ringo, Sire: CWCL Ludens First Dakota 01, Exhibitor: Berry Rowdy, Hometown: Port Orchard, WA
NILEOpenAOBReserveChampBull11-1
News
See more