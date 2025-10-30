YOUR AD HERE »

NILE Junion Angus Show results

Grand Champion Bred-and-owned Bull 
KR Creed 4089 won grand champion bred-and-owned bull at the 2025 Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE) Junior Angus Show, October 16 in Billings, Mont. Payton Scott, Gordon, Neb., owns the February 2024 son of PVF DLX King Pin 0058. He earlier won junior champion. Ty Bayer, Ringle, Wis., evaluated the 97 entries. Photo by Next Level Images.
Reserve Grand Champion Bred-and-owned Bull 
4M Dignity 532 won reserve grand champion bred-and-owned bull at the 2025 Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE) Junior Angus Show, October 16 in Billings, Mont. Kasey Meyer, Blue Hill, Neb., owns the January 2025 son of BNWZ Dignity 8017. He first claimed calf champion. Ty Bayer, Ringle, Wis., evaluated the 97 entries. Photo by Next Level Images.
Grand Champion Bred-and-owned Female 
Toledo Sil Sandy 0310 5302 won grand champion bred-and-owned female at the 2025 Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE) Junior Angus Show, October 16 in Billings, Mont. Lane Toledo, Visalia, Calif., owns the March 2025 daughter of PVF Marvel 9185. She first claimed calf champion. Ty Bayer, Ringle, Wis., evaluated the 97 entries. Photo by Next Level Images.
Reserve Grand Champion Bred-and-owned Female 
KR Saras Dream PS 4118 won reserve grand champion bred-and-owned female at the 2025 Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE) Junior Angus Show, October 16 in Billings, Mont. Payton Scott, Gordon, Neb., owns the February 2024 daughter of PVF DLX King Pin 0058. She earlier won junior champion. Ty Bayer, Ringle, Wis., evaluated the 97 entries. Photo by Next Level Images.
Grand Champion Cow-calf Pair 
BCC Elba Merrick 81L won grand champion cow-calf pair at the 2025 Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE) Junior Angus Show, October 16 in Billings, Mont. Caitlynn Poser, Denton, Mont., owns the March 2023 daughter of PVF DLX King Pin 0058. A January 2025 bull calf sired by Hoffman Bar None completes the winning duo. Ty Bayer, Ringle, Wis., evaluated the 97 entries. Photo by Next Level Images.
Reserve Grand Champion Cow-calf Pair 
JLF Saras Dream 3066 won reserve grand champion cow-calf pair at the 2025 Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE) Junior Angus Show, October 16 in Billings, Mont. Wacee Simenson, Chinook, Mont., owns the June 2023 daughter of SCC SCH 24 Karat 838. An April 2025 daughter sired by 5T Power Chip 4790 is at side. Ty Bayer, Ringle, Wis., evaluated the 97 entries. Photo by Next Level Images.
Grand Champion Owned Female 
Colburn Saras Dream 4100 won supreme champion and grand champion owned female at the 2025 Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE) Junior Angus Show, October 16 in Billings, Mont. Claire Murnin, Pompeys Pillar, Mont., owns the January 2024 daughter of SCC SCH 24 Karat 838. She first claimed early junior champion. Ty Bayer, Ringle, Wis., evaluated the 97 entries. Photo by Next Level Images.
Reserve Grand Champion Owned Female 
SCC Phyllis 4110 won reserve grand champion owned female at the 2025 Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE) Junior Angus Show, October 16 in Billings, Mont. Adalynn Blankenship, West Burlington, N.Y., owns the November 2024 daughter of SCC SCH 24 Karat 838. She earlier won senior calf champion. Ty Bayer, Ringle, Wis., evaluated the 97 entries. Photo by Next Level Images.
–American Angus Association

