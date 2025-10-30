NILE Junion Angus Show results News | Oct 31, 2025 Share this story Share Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link Grand Champion Bred-and-owned Bull KR Creed 4089 won grand champion bred-and-owned bull at the 2025 Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE) Junior Angus Show, October 16 in Billings, Mont. Payton Scott, Gordon, Neb., owns the February 2024 son of PVF DLX King Pin 0058. He earlier won junior champion. Ty Bayer, Ringle, Wis., evaluated the 97 entries. Photo by Next Level Images.image-44 Reserve Grand Champion Bred-and-owned Bull 4M Dignity 532 won reserve grand champion bred-and-owned bull at the 2025 Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE) Junior Angus Show, October 16 in Billings, Mont. Kasey Meyer, Blue Hill, Neb., owns the January 2025 son of BNWZ Dignity 8017. He first claimed calf champion. Ty Bayer, Ringle, Wis., evaluated the 97 entries. Photo by Next Level Images.image-45 Grand Champion Bred-and-owned Female Toledo Sil Sandy 0310 5302 won grand champion bred-and-owned female at the 2025 Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE) Junior Angus Show, October 16 in Billings, Mont. Lane Toledo, Visalia, Calif., owns the March 2025 daughter of PVF Marvel 9185. She first claimed calf champion. Ty Bayer, Ringle, Wis., evaluated the 97 entries. Photo by Next Level Images.image-46 Reserve Grand Champion Bred-and-owned Female KR Saras Dream PS 4118 won reserve grand champion bred-and-owned female at the 2025 Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE) Junior Angus Show, October 16 in Billings, Mont. Payton Scott, Gordon, Neb., owns the February 2024 daughter of PVF DLX King Pin 0058. She earlier won junior champion. Ty Bayer, Ringle, Wis., evaluated the 97 entries. Photo by Next Level Images.image-47 Grand Champion Cow-calf Pair BCC Elba Merrick 81L won grand champion cow-calf pair at the 2025 Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE) Junior Angus Show, October 16 in Billings, Mont. Caitlynn Poser, Denton, Mont., owns the March 2023 daughter of PVF DLX King Pin 0058. A January 2025 bull calf sired by Hoffman Bar None completes the winning duo. Ty Bayer, Ringle, Wis., evaluated the 97 entries. Photo by Next Level Images.image-48 Reserve Grand Champion Cow-calf Pair JLF Saras Dream 3066 won reserve grand champion cow-calf pair at the 2025 Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE) Junior Angus Show, October 16 in Billings, Mont. Wacee Simenson, Chinook, Mont., owns the June 2023 daughter of SCC SCH 24 Karat 838. An April 2025 daughter sired by 5T Power Chip 4790 is at side. Ty Bayer, Ringle, Wis., evaluated the 97 entries. Photo by Next Level Images.image-49 Grand Champion Owned Female Colburn Saras Dream 4100 won supreme champion and grand champion owned female at the 2025 Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE) Junior Angus Show, October 16 in Billings, Mont. Claire Murnin, Pompeys Pillar, Mont., owns the January 2024 daughter of SCC SCH 24 Karat 838. She first claimed early junior champion. Ty Bayer, Ringle, Wis., evaluated the 97 entries. Photo by Next Level Images.image-50 Reserve Grand Champion Owned Female SCC Phyllis 4110 won reserve grand champion owned female at the 2025 Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE) Junior Angus Show, October 16 in Billings, Mont. Adalynn Blankenship, West Burlington, N.Y., owns the November 2024 daughter of SCC SCH 24 Karat 838. She earlier won senior calf champion. Ty Bayer, Ringle, Wis., evaluated the 97 entries. Photo by Next Level Images.image-51 –American Angus Association Share this story Share Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link News NILE Junion Angus Show results Oct 31, 2025 MSGA Welcomes 2025 Annual Convention Interns, Supporting the Next Generation of Ag Leaders Oct 31, 2025 Mexico Ag Minister: No date set for border reopening Oct 31, 2025 Three outstanding operations receive SD Master Lamb Producer Awards Oct 30, 2025 Plan Now to Purchase Your Hay Supplies Oct 30, 2025 See more Trending - News USDA cattle plan: The agricultural agency unveils plan to reinvigorate cattle industry Oct 24, 2025 Stockton: Making sense of the current cattle market and Argentine beef Oct 28, 2025 Wyoming’s Hageman brings MCOOL bill Oct 24, 2025 A Few Thoughts by John Nalivka: U.S. beef imports Jul 17, 2025 Varilek’s Cattle Call: Futures finished with a blood bath Oct 24, 2025 See more