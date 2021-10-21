 NILE AOB Show | TSLN.com
NILE AOB Show

News News |

Judge for Jr. Division: Dan Harker | Hope, IN

Judge for Open Division: Jake Scott | Gordon, NE

* Jr. AOB Grand Champion Female

Animal: DJ J. Lo

Sire: EXAR Classen

Exhibitor: Rowdy Berry

Hometown: Port Orchard, WA

* Jr. AOB Reserve Grand Champion Female

Animal: DJ Hide & Seek

Sire: S&R Roundtable

Exhibitor: Rowdy Berry

Hometown: Port Orchard, WA

* Jr. AOB Grand Champion Bull

Animal: Berrys Honky Tonk

Sire: HA Cowboy UP

Exhibitor: Rowdy Berry

Hometown: Port Orchard, WA

* Jr. AOB Reserve Grand Champion Bull

Animal: Berrys Jupiter

Sire: DJ Gentleman in Black

Exhibitor: Rowdy Berry

Hometown: Port Orchard, WA

* Open AOB Grand Champion Female

Animal: Kaynne

Sire: Strip Tease

Exhibitor: Bayley Becker

Hometown: Ballantine, MT

Open AOB Reserve Grand Champion Female

Animal: DJ Jasmine

Sire: SAV Bismark 5682

Exhibitor: Rowdy Berry

Hometown: Port Orchard, WA

* Open AOB Grand Champion Bull

Animal: DX6 ICE

Sire: Simplify

Exhibitor: Davis Show Cattle

Hometown: Hinsdale, MT

* Open AOB Reserve Grand Champion Bull

Animal: Berrys Honky Tonk

Sire: HA Cowboy Up

Exhibitor: Rowdy Berry

Hometown: Port Orchard, WA

News
