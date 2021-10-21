NILE AOB Show
Judge for Jr. Division: Dan Harker | Hope, IN
Judge for Open Division: Jake Scott | Gordon, NE
* Jr. AOB Grand Champion Female
Animal: DJ J. Lo
Sire: EXAR Classen
Exhibitor: Rowdy Berry
Hometown: Port Orchard, WA
* Jr. AOB Reserve Grand Champion Female
Animal: DJ Hide & Seek
Sire: S&R Roundtable
Exhibitor: Rowdy Berry
Hometown: Port Orchard, WA
* Jr. AOB Grand Champion Bull
Animal: Berrys Honky Tonk
Sire: HA Cowboy UP
Exhibitor: Rowdy Berry
Hometown: Port Orchard, WA
* Jr. AOB Reserve Grand Champion Bull
Animal: Berrys Jupiter
Sire: DJ Gentleman in Black
Exhibitor: Rowdy Berry
Hometown: Port Orchard, WA
* Open AOB Grand Champion Female
Animal: Kaynne
Sire: Strip Tease
Exhibitor: Bayley Becker
Hometown: Ballantine, MT
Open AOB Reserve Grand Champion Female
Animal: DJ Jasmine
Sire: SAV Bismark 5682
Exhibitor: Rowdy Berry
Hometown: Port Orchard, WA
* Open AOB Grand Champion Bull
Animal: DX6 ICE
Sire: Simplify
Exhibitor: Davis Show Cattle
Hometown: Hinsdale, MT
* Open AOB Reserve Grand Champion Bull
Animal: Berrys Honky Tonk
Sire: HA Cowboy Up
Exhibitor: Rowdy Berry
Hometown: Port Orchard, WA
