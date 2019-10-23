 NILE AOB Show | TSLN.com

NILE AOB Show

News | October 23, 2019

Judge for Jr. Division: Clint Rusk – Stillwater, OK

Judge for Open Division: Dan Harker – Hope, IN

Jr. AOB Grand Champion Female

Animal: DJ First Lady

Sire: EXAR Classen 1422B

Exhibitor: Rowdy Berry

Hometown: Port Orchard, WA

Jr. AOB Reserve Grand Champion Female

Animal: Berrys Free Spirit

Sire: MAGS Xukalanie

Exhibitor: Rowdy Berry

Hometown: Port Orchard, WA

Jr. AOB Grand Champion Bull

Animal: Catalyst Copernicus

Sire: 7 Lazy 11 Commander

Exhibitor: Wesley Biggers

Hometown: Cardwell, MT

Jr. AOB Reserve Grand Champion Bull

Animal: Chief

Sire: No Gut No Glory

Exhibitor: Dani Warner

Hometown: Worland, WY

Open AOB Grand Champion Female

Animal: DJ First Lady

Sire: EXAR Classen 1422B

Exhibitor: Rowdy Berry

Hometown: Port Orchard, WA

Open AOB Reserve Grand Champion Female

Animal: KINA FINE CHINA 25G

Sire: NMR MATERNAL MADE

Exhibitor: Michael Kinna

Hometown: Port Orchard, WA

Open AOB Grand Champion Bull

Animal: RRRC Old Black M

Sire: Colbum Primo 5153

Exhibitor: O’Hara Land & Cattle

Hometown: Fort Benton, MT

Open AOB Reserve Grand Champion Bull

Animal: Berrys

Sire: WULFS Big Timer 2004B

Exhibitor: Rowdy Berry

Hometown: Port Orchard, WA

–The NILE

