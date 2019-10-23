NILE AOB Show
Judge for Jr. Division: Clint Rusk – Stillwater, OK
Judge for Open Division: Dan Harker – Hope, IN
Jr. AOB Grand Champion Female
Animal: DJ First Lady
Sire: EXAR Classen 1422B
Exhibitor: Rowdy Berry
Hometown: Port Orchard, WA
Jr. AOB Reserve Grand Champion Female
Animal: Berrys Free Spirit
Sire: MAGS Xukalanie
Exhibitor: Rowdy Berry
Hometown: Port Orchard, WA
Jr. AOB Grand Champion Bull
Animal: Catalyst Copernicus
Sire: 7 Lazy 11 Commander
Exhibitor: Wesley Biggers
Hometown: Cardwell, MT
Jr. AOB Reserve Grand Champion Bull
Animal: Chief
Sire: No Gut No Glory
Exhibitor: Dani Warner
Hometown: Worland, WY
Open AOB Grand Champion Female
Animal: DJ First Lady
Sire: EXAR Classen 1422B
Exhibitor: Rowdy Berry
Hometown: Port Orchard, WA
Open AOB Reserve Grand Champion Female
Animal: KINA FINE CHINA 25G
Sire: NMR MATERNAL MADE
Exhibitor: Michael Kinna
Hometown: Port Orchard, WA
Open AOB Grand Champion Bull
Animal: RRRC Old Black M
Sire: Colbum Primo 5153
Exhibitor: O’Hara Land & Cattle
Hometown: Fort Benton, MT
Open AOB Reserve Grand Champion Bull
Animal: Berrys
Sire: WULFS Big Timer 2004B
Exhibitor: Rowdy Berry
Hometown: Port Orchard, WA
–The NILE