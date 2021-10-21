NILE: Bootheel 7 & Hageman Ranches Claim the Ranch Rodeo Title

Billings, MT– The NILE Ranch Rodeo Finals was back and better than ever this year. Saturday, Oct. 16 was a great night full of ranch rodeo events, honoring NILE Heroes, and the famous Dance in the Dirt.

The near record-breaking crowd cheered on the ranch rodeo cowboys and cowgirls through a night of action.

Bootheel 7 & Hageman Ranches grabbed the Champion title for the 2021 Ranch Rodeo Finals. They took home a $2,400 paycheck, Montana Silversmiths Trophy Buckles sponsored by Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame, a beautiful NILE Bronze Boot Trophy, and a qualification to the WSRRA World Finals. The Steppler Ranch took home second place, which included a $1,800 check as well as a qualification to the WSRRA World Finals.

The top hand of the night was Brett Hagemen of Bootheel 7 & Hageman Ranches. Brett was an exceptional hand throughout the entire Ranch Rodeo and played a vital role in Bootheel 7 & Hageman Ranches winning the championship. He received a custom trophy saddle made and sponsored Connolly Saddlery.

The Ranch Rodeo was followed by the Dance in the Dirt featuring Kyle Shobe and the Walk Em’ Boys. Spectators of the rodeo moved down into the arena and enjoyed dancing until the wee hours of the morning.

Bootheel 7 & Hageman Ranches Steppler Ranch Thompson Livestock Diamond 7 Ranch S Ranch & Dry Head Ranch Broken Arrow & Hageman Ranch Lazy J3 Quarter Horses Hooks Ranch Hamilton Ranch 6X Ranch

Results

Top Horse: #110, “Annie,” ridden by Garrett Severe of Lazy J3

Top Hand: Brett Hagemen of Bootheel 7 & Hageman Ranches

Top Ranch Bronc Rider: Jay Phipps riding for Steppler Ranch

Team Trailering: Bootheel 7 & Hageman Ranches

Team Branding: Hamilton Ranch

Team Doctoring: Thompson Livestock

Wild Cow Milking: Diamond 7 Ranch