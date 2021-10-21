 NILE: Charolais Show | TSLN.com
YOUR AD HERE »

NILE: Charolais Show

News News |

Judge for Junior Division: Jake Scott | Gordon, NE

Judge for Open Division: Dan Harker | Hope, IN

* Jr. Charolais Grand Champion Female

Animal: CH Miss Maura 209D

Exhibitor: Tara Tellefeson

Hometown: Warden, WA

* Jr. Charolais Reserve Champion Female

Animal: CL7 Miss Merecedes 2100P

Exhibitor: Cora Clift

Hometown: Ellensburg, WA

* Jr. Charolais Champion Junior Showman

Exhibitor: Tyson Mahan

Hometown: Rainer, WA

* Jr. Charolais Champion Senior Showman

Exhibitor: Morgan Friede

Hometown: Chinook, MT

* Jr. Charolais Reserve Champion Senior Showman

Exhibitor: Juliana Figone

Hometown: Gilroy, CA

* Open Charolais Grand Champion Female

Animal: CH Miss Maura 209D

Exhibitor: Tara Tellefson

Hometown: Warden, WA

Open Charolais Grand Champion Female, Animal: CH Miss Maura 209D, Exhibitor: Tara Tellefson, Hometown: Warden, WA

* Open Charolais Reserve Champion Female

Animal: BC Jade 3356

Exhibitor: Julian Figone

Hometown: Gilroy, CA

* Open Charolais Grand Champion Bull

Animal: CCC Cheetah 0029P

Exhibitor: Clift Kerry

Hometown: Ellensburg, WA

Open Charolais Grand Champion Bull, Animal: CCC Cheetah 0029P, Exhibitor: Clift Kerry, Hometown: Ellensburg, WA

* Open Charolais Reserve Champion Bull

Animal: TC Whiskey Wind H31

Exhibitor:Tara Tellefson

Hometown: Warden, WA

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more