NILE: Charolais Show
Judge for Junior Division: Jake Scott | Gordon, NE
Judge for Open Division: Dan Harker | Hope, IN
* Jr. Charolais Grand Champion Female
Animal: CH Miss Maura 209D
Exhibitor: Tara Tellefeson
Hometown: Warden, WA
* Jr. Charolais Reserve Champion Female
Animal: CL7 Miss Merecedes 2100P
Exhibitor: Cora Clift
Hometown: Ellensburg, WA
* Jr. Charolais Champion Junior Showman
Exhibitor: Tyson Mahan
Hometown: Rainer, WA
* Jr. Charolais Champion Senior Showman
Exhibitor: Morgan Friede
Hometown: Chinook, MT
* Jr. Charolais Reserve Champion Senior Showman
Exhibitor: Juliana Figone
Hometown: Gilroy, CA
* Open Charolais Grand Champion Female
Animal: CH Miss Maura 209D
Exhibitor: Tara Tellefson
Hometown: Warden, WA
* Open Charolais Reserve Champion Female
Animal: BC Jade 3356
Exhibitor: Julian Figone
Hometown: Gilroy, CA
* Open Charolais Grand Champion Bull
Animal: CCC Cheetah 0029P
Exhibitor: Clift Kerry
Hometown: Ellensburg, WA
* Open Charolais Reserve Champion Bull
Animal: TC Whiskey Wind H31
Exhibitor:Tara Tellefson
Hometown: Warden, WA
