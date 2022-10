Judge for Junior Division: Amanda Schnoor | Chowchilla, CA

Judge for Open Division: Jake Scott | Gordon, NE

No photos for the following:

Jr. Charolais Champion Junior Showman

Exhibitor: Lucas Skager, Hometown: Taylor, ND

Jr. Charolais Champion Senior Showman

Exhibitor: Morgan Friede, Hometown: Chinook, MT

Jr. Charolais Reserve Champion Senior Showman

Exhibitor: Taryn Cox, Hometown: Walla Walla, WA



Jr. Charolais Grand Champion Female, Animal: TR HFCS MS DESTINY CHILD 2901, Exhibitor: Cora Clift Hometown: Ellensburg, WA

NILEChar-32

Jr. Charolais Reserve Grand Champion Female, Animal: White Rose Outside Love 133J, Exhibitor: Samantha Gerlach, Hometown: Columbus, MT

nile-33

Open Charolais Grand Champion Female, Animal: TR MS BERKLY MARIE 1937J ET, Exhibitor: Cora Clift, Hometown: Ellensburg, WA

NILE34

Open Charolais Reserve Grand Champion Female, Animal: White Rose Outside Love 133J, Exhibitor: Samantha Gerlach, Hometown: Columbus, MT

nile-35

Open Charolais Grand Champion Bull, Animal: CCC Cheetah 0029P, Exhibitor: Clift Livestock, Hometown: Ellensburg, WA

nile36

Open Charolais Reserve Grand Champion Bull, Animal: TC Top Gun H55, Exhibitor: TC Cattle Company, Hometown: Warden, WA

nile37

Open Charolais Champion Composite Heifer, Animal: JRL Soul Purpose 102J P, Exhibitor: Samantha Gerlach, Hometown: Columbus, MT

nile38