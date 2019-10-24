 NILE Club Calf – Heifer Futurity Champions | TSLN.com

NILE Club Calf – Heifer Futurity Champions

News | October 24, 2019

Grand Champion Futurity Heifer

Exhibitor: Lane Bighton

Hometown: Huntley, MT

Consignor: Bromenshank Farms – Billings, MT

Reserve Grand Champion Futurity Heifer

Exhibitor: Kristen Vincent

Hometown: Mocassin, MT

Consignor: Annala Cattle Company – Geyser, MT

3rd Place Futurity Heifer

Exhibitor: Isabell Gilleard

Hometown: Stevensville, MT

Consignor: Black Summit Cattle Company – Powell, WY

4th Place Futurity Heifer

Exhibitor: Kristen Vincent

Hometown: Mocassin, MT

Consignor: B&K Livestock – Moccasin, MT

–The NILE

