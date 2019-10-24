NILE Club Calf – Heifer Futurity Champions
Grand Champion Futurity Heifer
Exhibitor: Lane Bighton
Hometown: Huntley, MT
Consignor: Bromenshank Farms – Billings, MT
Reserve Grand Champion Futurity Heifer
Exhibitor: Kristen Vincent
Hometown: Mocassin, MT
Consignor: Annala Cattle Company – Geyser, MT
3rd Place Futurity Heifer
Exhibitor: Isabell Gilleard
Hometown: Stevensville, MT
Consignor: Black Summit Cattle Company – Powell, WY
4th Place Futurity Heifer
Exhibitor: Kristen Vincent
Hometown: Mocassin, MT
Consignor: B&K Livestock – Moccasin, MT
–The NILE