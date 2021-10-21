 NILE: Commercial Heifer Classic Pen Show | TSLN.com
NILE: Commercial Heifer Classic Pen Show

Judges: Mike Applegate, Shawn McGinley & Dale Sargent

* Commercial Heifer Grand Champion Pen of 3

Exhibitor: Bar Star Cattle

Hometown: Musselshell, MT

* Commercial Heifer Reserve Grand Champion Pen of 3

Exhibitor: Clear Creek Angus

Hometown: Chinook, MT

* Commercial Heifer Grand Champion “Cattlemen’s Cut”

Exhibitor: Bert Murlin

Hometown: Miles City, MT

Exhibitor: Quentin McCauley

Hometown: Boulder, MT

