NILE: Commercial Heifer Classic Pen Show
Judges: Mike Applegate, Shawn McGinley & Dale Sargent
* Commercial Heifer Grand Champion Pen of 3
Exhibitor: Bar Star Cattle
Hometown: Musselshell, MT
* Commercial Heifer Reserve Grand Champion Pen of 3
Exhibitor: Clear Creek Angus
Hometown: Chinook, MT
* Commercial Heifer Grand Champion “Cattlemen’s Cut”
Exhibitor: Bert Murlin
Hometown: Miles City, MT
Exhibitor: Quentin McCauley
Hometown: Boulder, MT
