NILE Foundation Scholarship Program continues!

A new year brings new opportunities for youth in agriculture! The NILE Foundation is now accepting applications for scholarships for the 2023-2024 academic year.

For over 30 years, the NILE (Northern International Livestock Exposition) has awarded scholarships to deserving FFA and 4-H students who have been leaders in their respective programs, excelled in the classroom, participated in NILE events and are actively involved in their communities.“

Supporting youth in agriculture is a key component of the NILE Foundation’s mission,” says Leah Morgan Clark, General Manager of the NILE. “It is critical that we continue to provide financial assistance to the next generation of agriculture leaders so that they may pursue higher education and reach their personal and professional goals.” Scholarships will be awarded and announced in April 2023.

Similar to previous years, the NILE Scholarship Committee will be awarding five levels of scholarships:

High School One Time Scholarship – Awarded to high school seniors that meet the qualifications listed in the guidelines.

Rolling Scholarship – The rolling scholarships will be offered to a select group of High School Seniors who will have the opportunity to renew the scholarship yearly, up to four years of their secondary education. Recipients of rolling scholarships will be chosen from the pool of applicants that are current seniors in High School.

Secondary One Time Scholarship – A one-time grant, for students already enrolled in College or a Vo-Tech school meeting the qualifications.

Shining Star: All qualified applicants are eligible. This scholarship is for an applicant that stands out in the crowd.

NILE Legacy Award – Offered to students that have been very active in various NILE events from the time they were young!

Needle In The Haystack – This scholarship will be randomly drawn for during the NILE Foundation’s Stetson and Stilettos on May 5, 2023. All scholarship applicants will be eligible – must be present to win.Scholarship applications and guidelines can be found at thenile.org , or by contacting the NILE Office at (406) 256-2495. Applications must be received no later than

March 1, 2023. No hard copies will be accepted; please email applications to shelby@thenile.org . Incomplete or late applications will not be considered.

Each year the NILE touches the lives of nearly 10,000 youth and provides over $55,000 in cash and live animal scholarships. Major highlights of NILE Youth Programs are the NILE Merit Heifer Program, 4th Grade Ag Education, Jr. Fed Livestock Show, Scholarship Program, and Internship Program. Live Animal scholarships are donations of heifers to kids in the Merit Heifer Program. The NILE Foundation was established in 2009 as a supporting arm of the NILE organization, which is dedicated to the promotion of livestock, agriculture education, and respect for the western culture. It is funded through generous donations and the NILE Foundation’s annual fundraiser.