NILE Gold Buckle Select Horse Sale

TSLN Reps: Matt Wznick, Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Oct. 23, 2021

Location: First Interstate Arena- Metra Park- Billings, Montana

Auctioneer: Greg Goggins

Sales Manager: Bonnie Deverniero

Averages:

32 Broke Horses – $10,367

30 Yearling Colts – $5,452

66 Weanlings – $2,240

Lot 756 at $24,500, SHINE YOUR GUNS, DOB 4/13/2012, AQHA GRAY GELDING, DMAC FIREPLUG x DRY ZAN SHINE, Sold to Bitten Bortone, Woodruff, South Carolina.

Lot 817 at $17,000, PRR CAT GOT MY GIN, DOB 5/6/20, AQHA SORREL GELDING, WR THIS CATS SMART x MODEL APPROACH, Sold to Cindy Fair, Powell, Wyoming.

Lot 784 at $5,500, ZIPANIC SIXTY SIX, DOB 2/23/21, AQHA SORREL STALLION, ZIPANIC x SPRING AT THE SIXES, Sold to Don & Judy Van der Hagen, Vaughn, Montana.