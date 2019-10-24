NILE Hereford Show
Judge for Jr. Division: Chan Phillips – Pawnee, OK
Judge for Open Division: Clint Rusk – Stillwater, OK
Jr. Grand Champion Hereford Female
Animal: Churchill Lady 8157F
Sire: Churchill Gallatin
Exhibitor: Jack Hickey
Hometown: Moore, MT
Jr. Reserve Grand Champion Hereford Female
Animal: H BL Mocha 939 ET
Sire: H Montgomery 7437ET
Exhibitor: Connor Cook
Hometown: Huntley, MT
Jr. Grand Champion Hereford Bull
Animal: JAG BORDER PATROL G1
Sire: H FHF AUTHORITY 6026 E
Exhibitor: Jagger Flesch
Hometown: Shelby, MT
Jr. Reserve Grand Champion Hereford Bull
Animal: OR CHICO PEAK 802
Sire: CHICO PEAK ABE 504
Exhibitor: Megan Otis
Hometown: Emigrant, MT
Open Grand Champion Hereford Female
Animal: SHR 7117E 42D Rhianna 9
Sire: CSF SHR Sounds Asleep 42
Exhibitor: Storey Hereford Ranch
Hometown: Bozeman, MT
Open Reserve Grand Champion Hereford Female
Animal: EB Beverly 3070
Sire: H Hometown 639
Exhibitor: Julianna Figone
Hometown: Gilroy, CA
Open Grand Champion Hereford Cow/Calf Pair
Animal: JPV MISS MYA 74E ET
Sire: NJW 73S W18 HOMETOWN
Exhibitor: Scarlett Carney
Hometown: Carbondale, CO
Open Reserve Grand Champion Hereford Cow/Calf Pair
Animal: SR Jamba Dreamgirl 1740
Sire: SR CC Jambalaya 1404B E
Exhibitor: Becky deMontigny
Hometown: Helena, MT
Open Grand Champion Hereford Bull
Animal: SHR 5064 Redemption 905
Sire: ECR Redemption 5575 ET
Exhibitor: Storey Hereford Ranch
Hometown: Bozeman, MT
Open Reserve Grand Champion Hereford Bull
Animal: Churchill High Noon 8339F
Sire: Churchill Grit 6244D ET
Exhibitor: Churchill Cattle Co.
Hometown: Manhattan, MT
