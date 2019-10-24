 NILE Hereford Show | TSLN.com

NILE Hereford Show

News | October 24, 2019

Judge for Jr. Division: Chan Phillips – Pawnee, OK

Judge for Open Division: Clint Rusk – Stillwater, OK

Jr. Grand Champion Hereford Female

Animal: Churchill Lady 8157F

Sire: Churchill Gallatin

Exhibitor: Jack Hickey

Hometown: Moore, MT

Jr. Reserve Grand Champion Hereford Female

Animal: H BL Mocha 939 ET

Sire: H Montgomery 7437ET

Exhibitor: Connor Cook

Hometown: Huntley, MT

Jr. Grand Champion Hereford Bull

Animal: JAG BORDER PATROL G1

Sire: H FHF AUTHORITY 6026 E

Exhibitor: Jagger Flesch

Hometown: Shelby, MT

Jr. Reserve Grand Champion Hereford Bull

Animal: OR CHICO PEAK 802

Sire: CHICO PEAK ABE 504

Exhibitor: Megan Otis

Hometown: Emigrant, MT

Open Grand Champion Hereford Female

Animal: SHR 7117E 42D Rhianna 9

Sire: CSF SHR Sounds Asleep 42

Exhibitor: Storey Hereford Ranch

Hometown: Bozeman, MT

Open Reserve Grand Champion Hereford Female

Animal: EB Beverly 3070

Sire: H Hometown 639

Exhibitor: Julianna Figone

Hometown: Gilroy, CA

Open Grand Champion Hereford Cow/Calf Pair

Animal: JPV MISS MYA 74E ET

Sire: NJW 73S W18 HOMETOWN

Exhibitor: Scarlett Carney

Hometown: Carbondale, CO

Open Reserve Grand Champion Hereford Cow/Calf Pair

Animal: SR Jamba Dreamgirl 1740

Sire: SR CC Jambalaya 1404B E

Exhibitor: Becky deMontigny

Hometown: Helena, MT

Open Grand Champion Hereford Bull

Animal: SHR 5064 Redemption 905

Sire: ECR Redemption 5575 ET

Exhibitor: Storey Hereford Ranch

Hometown: Bozeman, MT

Open Reserve Grand Champion Hereford Bull

Animal: Churchill High Noon 8339F

Sire: Churchill Grit 6244D ET

Exhibitor: Churchill Cattle Co.

Hometown: Manhattan, MT

–The NILE

