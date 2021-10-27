 NILE: Hereford Show | TSLN.com
NILE: Hereford Show

Judge for Jr. Division: Dan Harker | Hope, IN

Judge for Open Division: Chan Phillips | Mt. Vernon, MO

Jr. Grand Champion Hereford Female

Animal: BR Jessie 3318

Sire: H Hometown 639

Exhibitor: Juliana Figons

Hometown: Gilroy, CA

Jr. Reserve Grand Champion Hereford Female

Animal: OR Chico Peak Lady 102

Sire: OR Chico Peak Abe 504

Exhibitor: Megan Otis

Hometown: Emigrant, MT

Jr. Grand Champion Hereford Bull

Animal: OR Chico Peak 101

Sire: OR Chico Peak 504

Exhibitor: Megan Otis

Hometown: Emigrant, MT

Jr. Reserve Grand Champion Hereford Bull

Animal: RB Ollie Domino 211J

Sire: CL 1Domino 5153D ET

Exhibitor: Rudi Balstad

Hometown: Parkman, WY

Open Grand Champion Hereford Female

Animal: SHR Diana 1026 ET

Sire: CH High Roller 756 ET

Exhibitor: Storey Hereford Ranch

Hometown: Bozeman, MT

Open Reserve Champion Hereford Female

Animal: Bar 67 Lady 1107H

Sire: H Deberard 7454 ET

Exhibitor: Hahn Cattle Service

Hometown: Russell, KS

Open Grand Champion Hereford Bull

Animal: SHR 5064 Revenge 9042 ET

Sire: /S Mandate 66589 ET

Exhibitor: Storey Hereford Ranch

Hometown: Bozeman, MT

Open Reserve Grand Champion Hereford Bull

Animal: AFH 173D 1814 Templeton

Sire: NJW 79Z Z311 Endure 173D

Exhibitor: Frank Herefords

Hometown: Roscoe, MT

