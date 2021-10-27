NILE: Hereford Show
Judge for Jr. Division: Dan Harker | Hope, IN
Judge for Open Division: Chan Phillips | Mt. Vernon, MO
Jr. Grand Champion Hereford Female
Animal: BR Jessie 3318
Sire: H Hometown 639
Exhibitor: Juliana Figons
Hometown: Gilroy, CA
Jr. Reserve Grand Champion Hereford Female
Animal: OR Chico Peak Lady 102
Sire: OR Chico Peak Abe 504
Exhibitor: Megan Otis
Hometown: Emigrant, MT
Jr. Grand Champion Hereford Bull
Animal: OR Chico Peak 101
Sire: OR Chico Peak 504
Exhibitor: Megan Otis
Hometown: Emigrant, MT
Jr. Reserve Grand Champion Hereford Bull
Animal: RB Ollie Domino 211J
Sire: CL 1Domino 5153D ET
Exhibitor: Rudi Balstad
Hometown: Parkman, WY
Open Grand Champion Hereford Female
Animal: SHR Diana 1026 ET
Sire: CH High Roller 756 ET
Exhibitor: Storey Hereford Ranch
Hometown: Bozeman, MT
Open Reserve Champion Hereford Female
Animal: Bar 67 Lady 1107H
Sire: H Deberard 7454 ET
Exhibitor: Hahn Cattle Service
Hometown: Russell, KS
Open Grand Champion Hereford Bull
Animal: SHR 5064 Revenge 9042 ET
Sire: /S Mandate 66589 ET
Exhibitor: Storey Hereford Ranch
Hometown: Bozeman, MT
Open Reserve Grand Champion Hereford Bull
Animal: AFH 173D 1814 Templeton
Sire: NJW 79Z Z311 Endure 173D
Exhibitor: Frank Herefords
Hometown: Roscoe, MT
