NILE Hereford Show News News | 13 min ago Jr. Grand Champion Hereford Female, Animal: Holt 5378 87G Miranda 1406, Sire: NJW 133A 87G Manifest 87G ET, Exhibitor: Ben Holt, Hometown: Caldwell, IDNILE44 Hereford Show Judge for Junior Division: Amanda Schnoor | Chowchilla, CA Judge for Open Division: Dan Fawcett | Ree Heights, SD Jr. Grand Champion Hereford Female, Animal: Holt 5378 87G Miranda 1406, Sire: NJW 133A 87G Manifest 87G ET, Exhibitor: Ben Holt, Hometown: Caldwell, IDNILE44 Jr. Reserve Grand Champion Hereford Female, Animal: ANL ACDT 7437 MONT 115 ET 132J, Sire: H MONTGOMERY 7437 ET, Exhibitor: Tymber Billman, Hometown: Rigby, IDNILE45 Jr. Grand Champion Hereford Bull, Animal: CHICO PEAK 101, Sire: OR Chico Peak Abe 504, Exhibitor: Megan Otis, Hometown: Emigrant, MTnile46 Jr. Reserve Grand Champion Hereford Bull, Animal: OR CHICO PEAK 201, Sire: OR Chico Peak Abe 504, Exhibitor: Megan Otis, Hometown: Emigrant, MTnile47 Open Grand Champion Hereford Female, Animal: WSF A114 CHERRIES H404 ET, Sire: K CARTEL 708 ET, Exhibitor: Cache Billman Hometown: Rigby, IDnile48 Open Reserve Champion Hereford Female, Animal: SHR 6033 Ms Sonora 2043, Sire: SHR 5064 Revenge 9042 ET, Exhibitor: Storey Hereford Ranch, Hometown: Bozeman, MTnile49 Open Grand Champion Hereford Bull, Animal: BAR STAR REBELLION 013 ET, Sire: BR BELLE AIR 6011, Exhibitor: Bar Star Cattle, Hometown: Musselshell, MTnile50 Open Reserve Grand Champion Hereford Bull, Animal: WF MANDATE 002X 129 ET, Sire: WF MANDATE 002X 129 ET, Exhibitor: Wilcox & Family Cattle Co., Hometown: Spangle, WAnile51