NILE hiring interns for Oct. 11-21

The Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE) is looking for college students who are willing and able to work all day and into the night, eat and sleep minimally, handle high pressure situations, work in the extreme weather conditions of October in Montana, and enjoy every minute of it.

NILE staff is looking for those college kids who are little obsessed, a little quirky, and have a lot of heart. We want those who eat, breathe, and sleep stock shows and rodeos. We want those who can function on minimal sleep and maximum caffeine. College kids who have brains and brawn-handle high pressure critical thinking and not be afraid to pick up a pitch fork.

From the bright lights of the rodeo arena, to the heart pounding hooves of the horse events and finally to the smells of adhesives in the cattle barn, you won't want to miss out on the action! The internship is ten days of early mornings and late nights. Some interns work the livestock show ring; checking in exhibitors, lining up steers, shuffling sheep, and recording results. Other interns set up horse awards, buck bales, and score keep the ranch rodeo. All interns laugh, goof around, and get stuff done. The work details are to be determined, but we guarantee they'll be valuable!

We get it, the NILE is during the school months and it's hard to get away, but believe us, it's worth it for the experience! Yes, the NILE is months away, but it's not too soon to start thinking about your future. Many of the NILE's past interns are gainfully employed and attribute some of their success to the NILE internship experience. Apply today and set yourself up for success.

All we are missing is this year's group of interns! It could be YOU!

Want more information on how to apply? Go to http://www.thenile.org for all the answers! All applications must be in the NILE Office by 5 p.m. August 31, 2018 and interns will be announced shortly thereafter.

Questions? Contact the NILE Office at (406) 256-2495 or by emailing shelby@thenile.org.

–The NILE