NILE introduced Merit Heifer Class of 2021

Congratulations to these young men and women! They will receive heifers from their gracious donors this fall. After a year of monthly reports, monthly meetings with industry professionals, breeding the heifers, and completion of other requirements these recipients will show at the 2023 NILE and then take full ownership of their heifers. We’re excited to see young people interested in agriculture, and especially the beef cattle industry!

Thank you, donors, past and present — we couldn’t do this amazing program without you!

Special thanks to Phillips 66 for sponsoring this program.

Recipient Name — Donor

Cade Anderson of Riverton, WY — Haun Cattle Company of Riverton, WY

Violet Browning of Livingston, MT — Klompien Red Angus of Manhattan, MT

Garrett Burkett of Evansville, WY — Sidwell Ranch of Columbus, MT

Hadley Cooper of Powell, WY — Basin Angus of Joliet, MT

Kale Cordill of Cheney, WA — Horseshoe Angus Ranch of Connell, WA

Adilyn Elverud of Richey, MT — Diemert Ranch Herefords of Lothair, MT

Madison Flowers of Shepherd, MT — Triple 3 Cattle of Byers, CO

Brianna Hollingsworth of Cheyenne, WY — Quarter Circle Livestock of Laramie, WY

Halle Huston of Wheatland, WY — Redland Red Angus of Hysham, MT

Asha Jerke of Clyde Park, MT — Prickly Pear Simmental Ranch of Helena, MT

Hadley Kautz of Huntley, MT — HC Cattle of Columbus, MT

Leo Kipp of Browning, MT — Knaub Cattle Co. of Lodge Grass, MT

Wade Kramer of Columbus, MT — Clark’s Fork Angus & Simmental of Edgar, MT

Jerome Lipp of Newcastle, WY — Maple Leaf Cattle of Shoshoni, WY

Jaden Martin of Lewistown, MT — Christensen Red Angus of Park City, MT

Weston Meneses of Philipsburg, MT — Angelo Cattle Co. of Drummond, MT

Jordan Paul of Ismay, MT — Walborn Cattle Co. of Hardin, MT

Quintin Perkins of Deer Lodge, MT — 2 Bar Ranch of Deer Lodge, MT

Samantha Prouty of Corning, CA — TM Livestock of Princeton, CA

Wylee Simenson of Chinook, MT — Hilltop Angus of Denton, MT

Teah Vennes of Wilsall, MT — 3C Cattle Co of Stevensville, MT

Chloie Wardell of Sheridan, WY — Beery Land & Livestock of Vida, MT

Hunter Wilson of Arlington, OR — Spokane Hautterian Brotherhood of Reardan, WA

Join us for this year’s Merit Heifer Show, Friday, October 21 at MetraPark EXPO CENTER, 1 p.m.: Progeny Pen Parade, 2:30 p.m.: NILE Merit Heifer Calcutta followed by the NILE Merit Heifer Show. Join us in person or WATCH online, http://www.waltonwebcasting.com

–NILE