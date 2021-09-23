NILE: Join us in Supporting Youth in Agriculture

Billings, MT— Join us in supporting the youth active in the agriculture industry as they sell market steers, hogs, lambs and goats in the 2021 NILE Jr. Fed Sale of Champions on Monday, October 18th at 2 p.m. in the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark.

Raising a market animal is so much more than just teaching youth what it’s like to raise an animal for consumption. No, raising a market animal is so much more. When these kids chose to raise a market animal, they committed to get up early every morning, sacrificed their weekends and much of their free time, formed a strategy to attain their goals for themselves and their animals, and so much more. The youth that are bringing their animals to NILE are our future business leaders, the future ranchers who are committed to feeding the world, the future mothers who will teach their kids the same character traits that raising livestock taught them. If you don’t believe us, we dare you to ask them their plans and what raising livestock has taught them. And despite the fact that you can buy your steak from the grocery store, remember that it won’t come with the same promise of hope for the future that these youth can offer you.

These exhibitors have spent countless hours and dollars, feeding and caring for these animals in preparation for their final market shows. In order for many to continue with these projects the following year, save for college, or make plans for the future, they rely heavily on the funds they have made from the NILE.

Help us support the future of agriculture and ultimately, the future of our great nation by purchasing an animal (or two) at the NILE Jr. Fed Sale of Champions.

For a full schedule of NILE events, information on purchasing tickets, and details about all the activities go to http://www.thenile.org

–The NILE