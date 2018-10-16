 NILE Jr. and Open All Other Breeds Show | TSLN.com

NILE Jr. and Open All Other Breeds Show

Judge for Jr. Division: Kirk Stierwalt Judge for Open Division: Clint Rusk

Jr. AOB Grand Champion Female

Animal: Elvira

Sire: Here I Am

Exhibitor: Bethany Lyford

Hometown: Kalispell, MT

Recommended Stories For You

Jr. AOB Reserve Grand Champion Female

Animal: FFJ Taequanda 915E

Sire: Fu Man Chu

Exhibitor: Jeht Stateler

Hometown: Hoskins, NE

Jr. AOB Grand Champion Male

Animal: Skyebender

Sire: Mind Bender

Exhibitor: Dakota Abbey

Hometown: Dillon, MT

Open AOB Grand Champion Female

Animal: Peaches

Sire: Dakota Gold

Exhibitor: Kristen Vincent

Hometown: Moccasin, MT

Open AOB Reserve Grand Champion Female

Animal: 816

Sire: Monopoly

Exhibitor: Roberts Cattle

Hometown: Absarokee, MT

Open AOB Grand Champion Male

Animal: R-C Proud Freckles 602

Sire: R-C WG Damn Proud

Exhibitor: R-C Show Cattle/ Outlaw Cattle Co.

Hometown: Powell, WY

Open AOB Reserve Grand Champion Male

Animal: SRSC Blast Off 7628

Sire: NHR Maternal Maid

Exhibitor: Hearts & Diamonds Cattle Co.

Hometown: Worden, MT

–The NILE