NILE Jr. and Open All Other Breeds Show
October 16, 2018
Judge for Jr. Division: Kirk Stierwalt Judge for Open Division: Clint Rusk
Jr. AOB Grand Champion Female
Animal: Elvira
Sire: Here I Am
Exhibitor: Bethany Lyford
Hometown: Kalispell, MT
Jr. AOB Reserve Grand Champion Female
Animal: FFJ Taequanda 915E
Sire: Fu Man Chu
Exhibitor: Jeht Stateler
Hometown: Hoskins, NE
Jr. AOB Grand Champion Male
Animal: Skyebender
Sire: Mind Bender
Exhibitor: Dakota Abbey
Hometown: Dillon, MT
Open AOB Grand Champion Female
Animal: Peaches
Sire: Dakota Gold
Exhibitor: Kristen Vincent
Hometown: Moccasin, MT
Open AOB Reserve Grand Champion Female
Animal: 816
Sire: Monopoly
Exhibitor: Roberts Cattle
Hometown: Absarokee, MT
Open AOB Grand Champion Male
Animal: R-C Proud Freckles 602
Sire: R-C WG Damn Proud
Exhibitor: R-C Show Cattle/ Outlaw Cattle Co.
Hometown: Powell, WY
Open AOB Reserve Grand Champion Male
Animal: SRSC Blast Off 7628
Sire: NHR Maternal Maid
Exhibitor: Hearts & Diamonds Cattle Co.
Hometown: Worden, MT
–The NILE