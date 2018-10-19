 NILE: Jr. Angus Show | TSLN.com

NILE: Jr. Angus Show

Judge: Clint Rusk

Champion Bred and Owned Jr. Angus Female

Animal: StreamSide Elisha 1740

Sire: Colburn Primo 5153

Exhibitor: Trista Bates

Hometown: Manhattan, MT

Reserve Champion Bred and Owned Jr. Angus Female

Animal: DPL Sandy 7478

Sire: EXAR Classen 1422B

Exhibitor: Dawson DalPorto

Hometown: Oakley, CA

Champion Bred and Owned Jr. Angus Male

Animal: Dal Porto Sherlock T166

Sire: Connealy Final Product

Exhibitor: Dawson Dal Porto 337

Hometown: Creston, WA

Reserve Champion Bred and Owned Jr. Angus Male

Animal: OCC Spur 8103

Sire: Connealy Spur

Exhibitor: Kane Olson

Hometown: St. Ignatius, MT

Champion Owned Jr. Angus Female

Animal: Lazy JB Queen Cashmere

Sire: Colburn Primo 5153

Exhibitor: Katia Voloshin

Hometown: Craig, CO

Reserve Champion Owned Jr. Angus Female

Animal: EXAR Winnie 1037

Sire: PVF Insight 0129

Exhibitor: Nicole Stevenson

Hometown: Joliet, MT

Champion Jr. Angus Female

Animal: Lazy JB Queen Cashmere

Sire: Colburn Primo 5153

Exhibitor: Katia Voloshin

Hometown: Craig, CO