NILE: Jr. Angus Show
October 19, 2018
Judge: Clint Rusk
Champion Bred and Owned Jr. Angus Female
Animal: StreamSide Elisha 1740
Sire: Colburn Primo 5153
Exhibitor: Trista Bates
Hometown: Manhattan, MT
Reserve Champion Bred and Owned Jr. Angus Female
Animal: DPL Sandy 7478
Sire: EXAR Classen 1422B
Exhibitor: Dawson DalPorto
Hometown: Oakley, CA
Champion Bred and Owned Jr. Angus Male
Animal: Dal Porto Sherlock T166
Sire: Connealy Final Product
Exhibitor: Dawson Dal Porto 337
Hometown: Creston, WA
Reserve Champion Bred and Owned Jr. Angus Male
Animal: OCC Spur 8103
Sire: Connealy Spur
Exhibitor: Kane Olson
Hometown: St. Ignatius, MT
Champion Owned Jr. Angus Female
Animal: Lazy JB Queen Cashmere
Sire: Colburn Primo 5153
Exhibitor: Katia Voloshin
Hometown: Craig, CO
Reserve Champion Owned Jr. Angus Female
Animal: EXAR Winnie 1037
Sire: PVF Insight 0129
Exhibitor: Nicole Stevenson
Hometown: Joliet, MT
Champion Jr. Angus Female
Animal: Lazy JB Queen Cashmere
Sire: Colburn Primo 5153
Exhibitor: Katia Voloshin
Hometown: Craig, CO