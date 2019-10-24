 NILE Jr. Angus Show | TSLN.com

NILE Jr. Angus Show

News | October 24, 2019

Judge: Chan Phillips – Pawnee, OK

Jr. Grand Champion Bred and Owned Angus Female

Animal: StreamSide Elisha 1924

Sire: S&R Roundtable J328

Exhibitor: Trista Bates

Hometown: Manhattan, MT

Jr. Reserve Grand Champion Bred and Owned Angus Female

Animal: StreamSide Elisha 1810

Sire: Dameron First Class

Exhibitor: Trista Bates

Hometown: Manhattan, MT

Jr. Grand Champion Bred and Owned Angus Bull

Animal: ERF Roundtable Y4B

Sire: S&R Roundtable J328

Exhibitor: Beau Smith

Hometown: Olympia, WA

Jr. Reserve Grand Champion Bred and Owned Angus Bull

Animal: BT Protocol 80

Sire: RR Protocol 5189

Exhibitor: Colter Meads

Hometown: Hermiston, OR

Jr. Grand Champion Owned Angus Female

Animal: Lazy JB Saras Dream 873

Sire: EXAR Classen 1422B

Exhibitor: Saige Martin

Hometown: Montrose, CO

Jr. Reserve Grand Champion Owned Angus Female

Animal: BCC Beauty 78F

Sire: PVF Insight 0129

Exhibitor: Chael Roberts

Hometown: Absarokee, MT

Jr. Grand Champion Angus Female

Animal: Lazy JB Saras Dream 873

Sire: EXAR Classen 1422B

Exhibitor: Saige Martin

Hometown: Montrose, CO

–The NILE

