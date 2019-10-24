NILE Jr. Angus Show
Judge: Chan Phillips – Pawnee, OK
Jr. Grand Champion Bred and Owned Angus Female
Animal: StreamSide Elisha 1924
Sire: S&R Roundtable J328
Exhibitor: Trista Bates
Hometown: Manhattan, MT
Jr. Reserve Grand Champion Bred and Owned Angus Female
Animal: StreamSide Elisha 1810
Sire: Dameron First Class
Exhibitor: Trista Bates
Hometown: Manhattan, MT
Jr. Grand Champion Bred and Owned Angus Bull
Animal: ERF Roundtable Y4B
Sire: S&R Roundtable J328
Exhibitor: Beau Smith
Hometown: Olympia, WA
Jr. Reserve Grand Champion Bred and Owned Angus Bull
Animal: BT Protocol 80
Sire: RR Protocol 5189
Exhibitor: Colter Meads
Hometown: Hermiston, OR
Jr. Grand Champion Owned Angus Female
Animal: Lazy JB Saras Dream 873
Sire: EXAR Classen 1422B
Exhibitor: Saige Martin
Hometown: Montrose, CO
Jr. Reserve Grand Champion Owned Angus Female
Animal: BCC Beauty 78F
Sire: PVF Insight 0129
Exhibitor: Chael Roberts
Hometown: Absarokee, MT
Jr. Grand Champion Angus Female
Animal: Lazy JB Saras Dream 873
Sire: EXAR Classen 1422B
Exhibitor: Saige Martin
Hometown: Montrose, CO
–The NILE