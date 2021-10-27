 NILE: Jr. Angus Show | TSLN.com
YOUR AD HERE »

NILE: Jr. Angus Show

News News |

Judge: Dan Harker | Hope, IN

Jr. Grand Champion Bred and Owned Angus Female

Animal: Basin Elba Merrick 1214

Sire: Conley Express 7211

Exhibitor: Nicole Stevenson

Hometown: Joliet, MT

Jr. Grand Champion Bred and Owned Angus FemaleAnimal: Basin Elba Merrick 1214, Sire: Conley Express 7211, Exhibitor: Nicole Stevenson, Hometown: Joliet, MT

Jr. Reserve Grand Champion Bred and Owned Angus Female

Animal: StreamSide Elisha 2136

Sire: S&R Roundtable J328

Exhibitor: Trista Bates

Hometown: Manhattan, MT

Jr. Grand Champion Bred and Owned Angus Bull

Animal: StreamSide Martial Law 2124

Sire: StreamSide Capitalist 1930

Exhibitor: Trista Bates

Hometown: Manhattan, MT

Jr. Grand Champion Bred and Owned Angus BullAnimal: StreamSide Martial Law 2124, Sire: StreamSide, Capitalist 1930, Exhibitor: Trista Bates, Hometown: Manhattan, MT

Jr. Reserve Grand Champion Bred and Owned Angus Bull

Animal: 4BT Little Ricky’s Express

Sire: Conley Express 7211

Exhibitor: Coulter Meads

Hometown: Hemiston, OR

Jr. Grand Champion Owned Angus Female

Animal: LVS Elsa 2007

Sire: Conley Express 7211

Exhibitor: Trista Bates

Hometown: Manhattan, MT

Jr. Reserve Grand Champion Owned Angus Female

Animal: Lazy JB Odessa 046

Sire: KR Cadilac Ranch

Exhibitor: Daniel Young

Hometown: Scottsbluff, NE

Jr. Supreme Champion Angus Female

Animal: LVS Elsa 2007

Sire: Conley Express 7211

Exhibitor: Trista Bates

Hometown: Manhattan, MT

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more