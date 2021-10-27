NILE: Jr. Angus Show
Judge: Dan Harker | Hope, IN
Jr. Grand Champion Bred and Owned Angus Female
Animal: Basin Elba Merrick 1214
Sire: Conley Express 7211
Exhibitor: Nicole Stevenson
Hometown: Joliet, MT
Jr. Reserve Grand Champion Bred and Owned Angus Female
Animal: StreamSide Elisha 2136
Sire: S&R Roundtable J328
Exhibitor: Trista Bates
Hometown: Manhattan, MT
Jr. Grand Champion Bred and Owned Angus Bull
Animal: StreamSide Martial Law 2124
Sire: StreamSide Capitalist 1930
Exhibitor: Trista Bates
Hometown: Manhattan, MT
Jr. Reserve Grand Champion Bred and Owned Angus Bull
Animal: 4BT Little Ricky’s Express
Sire: Conley Express 7211
Exhibitor: Coulter Meads
Hometown: Hemiston, OR
Jr. Grand Champion Owned Angus Female
Animal: LVS Elsa 2007
Sire: Conley Express 7211
Exhibitor: Trista Bates
Hometown: Manhattan, MT
Jr. Reserve Grand Champion Owned Angus Female
Animal: Lazy JB Odessa 046
Sire: KR Cadilac Ranch
Exhibitor: Daniel Young
Hometown: Scottsbluff, NE
Jr. Supreme Champion Angus Female
Animal: LVS Elsa 2007
Sire: Conley Express 7211
Exhibitor: Trista Bates
Hometown: Manhattan, MT
