 NILE Jr Fed Beef Show and Showmanship | TSLN.com
YOUR AD HERE »

NILE Jr Fed Beef Show and Showmanship

News News |

Jr Fed Beef Show

Grand Champion Market Steer

Exhibitor: Katelyn Shimic

Hometown: Gering, NE

Grand Champion Market Steer, Exhibitor: Katelyn Shimic, Hometown: Gering, NE.
Grand Champion Market Steer, Exhibitor: Katelyn Shimic, Hometown: Gering, NE.

Reserve Champion Market Steer

Exhibitor: Raelyn Northington

Hometown: Burns, WY

Reserve Champion Market Steer, Exhibitor: Raelyn Northington, Hometown: Burns, WY
NILEJrFedreserveUntitled-2

Grand Champion Senior Showman

Exhibitor: Joshua Bartold

Hometown: Spanish Fork, UT

Reserve Champion Senior Showman

Exhibitor: TJ Brown

Hometown: Stevensville, MT

Grand Champion Junior Showman

Exhibitor: Grace Elverud

Hometown: Charlo, MT

Reserve Champion Junior Showman

Exhibitor: Brodie Lesher

Hometown: Gillette, WY

Grand Champion Beginner Showman

Exhibitor: Raelyn Northington

Hometown: Burns, WY

Grand Champion Beginner Showman

Exhibitor: Lauren Duey

Hometown: Billings, MT

–The NILE

News
See more