NILE Jr Fed Beef Show and Showmanship
Jr Fed Beef Show
Grand Champion Market Steer
Exhibitor: Katelyn Shimic
Hometown: Gering, NE
Reserve Champion Market Steer
Exhibitor: Raelyn Northington
Hometown: Burns, WY
Grand Champion Senior Showman
Exhibitor: Joshua Bartold
Hometown: Spanish Fork, UT
Reserve Champion Senior Showman
Exhibitor: TJ Brown
Hometown: Stevensville, MT
Grand Champion Junior Showman
Exhibitor: Grace Elverud
Hometown: Charlo, MT
Reserve Champion Junior Showman
Exhibitor: Brodie Lesher
Hometown: Gillette, WY
Grand Champion Beginner Showman
Exhibitor: Raelyn Northington
Hometown: Burns, WY
Grand Champion Beginner Showman
Exhibitor: Lauren Duey
Hometown: Billings, MT
The NILE
