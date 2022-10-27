Nile Jr Red Angus Show News News | 11 min ago Reserve Champion Red Angus Female, Animal: 3 Aces Scarlette 9051, Sire: SILVERIAS TOMAHAWK 8389, Exhibitor: Jady LeDoux, Hometown: Ree Heights, SDnile60 Judge: Dan Fawcett | Ree Heights, SD Grand Champion Red Angus Female, Animal: H/H Moonbeam 1128, Sire: Red MRLA Resource 137E, Exhibitor: Addison Vowell, Hometown: Forest, MSnile59 Reserve Champion Red Angus Female, Animal: 3 Aces Scarlette 9051, Sire: SILVERIAS TOMAHAWK 8389, Exhibitor: Jady LeDoux, Hometown: Ree Heights, SDnile60 Grand Champion Red Angus Bull, Animal: TJB COTTON EYE JOE 2156, Sire: TWG RED EYE SPECIAL 301F Exhibitor: TJ Brown, Hometown: Stevensville, MTnile61 Reserve Champion Red Angus Bull, Animal: Red DKFE The Gambler 2K, Sire: Red DKF Distinguished 16D, Exhibitor: Eric Fettes, Hometown: Gladmar, SK CANADAnile62 News NILE Hereford Show just now | Nile Jr Red Angus Show 11 min ago | Homeland – Fall 2022 3 hrs ago | NCBA Announces Finalists in 10th Annual National Anthem Contest : Public invited to vote for winner 5 hrs ago | Cow-Calf Cost of Production Workshops to be held in the Panhandle 5 hrs ago | See more