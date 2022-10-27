 Nile Jr Red Angus Show | TSLN.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Nile Jr Red Angus Show

News News |

Reserve Champion Red Angus Female, Animal: 3 Aces Scarlette 9051, Sire: SILVERIAS TOMAHAWK 8389, Exhibitor: Jady LeDoux, Hometown: Ree Heights, SD
nile60

Judge: Dan Fawcett | Ree Heights, SD

Grand Champion Red Angus Female, Animal: H/H Moonbeam 1128, Sire: Red MRLA Resource 137E, Exhibitor: Addison Vowell, Hometown: Forest, MS
nile59
Reserve Champion Red Angus Female, Animal: 3 Aces Scarlette 9051, Sire: SILVERIAS TOMAHAWK 8389, Exhibitor: Jady LeDoux, Hometown: Ree Heights, SD
nile60
Grand Champion Red Angus Bull, Animal: TJB COTTON EYE JOE 2156, Sire: TWG RED EYE SPECIAL 301F Exhibitor: TJ Brown, Hometown: Stevensville, MT
nile61
Reserve Champion Red Angus Bull, Animal: Red DKFE The Gambler 2K, Sire: Red DKF Distinguished 16D, Exhibitor: Eric Fettes, Hometown: Gladmar, SK CANADA
nile62
News
See more