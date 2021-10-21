 NILE: Miniature Hereford Show | TSLN.com
YOUR AD HERE »

NILE: Miniature Hereford Show

News News |

Judge: Dan Harker | Hope, IN

* Miniature Hereford Grand Champion Female

Animal: RM Amy’s Jessika

Sire: 6E Jessie James 72A

Exhibitor: Kallie Rummel

Hometown: Missoula, MT

* Miniature Hereford Reserve Grand Champion Female

Animal: DF Winter Mistique

Sire: E/6 Cascades Mystic King

Exhibitor: DuVal Farms

Hometown: Silverton, OR

* Miniature Hereford Grand Champion Bull

Animal: JW’s Cole Younger

Sire: Becket Mighty Mike

Exhibitor: J Bar W Cattle Co.

Hometown: Elizabeth, CO

* Miniature Hereford Reserve Grand Champion Bull

Animal: Cam Xanadus Hank the Tank

Sire: Horseshoe B mR

Exhibitor: Charles McIntosh

Hometown: Ellensburg, WA

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more