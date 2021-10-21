NILE: Miniature Hereford Show
Judge: Dan Harker | Hope, IN
* Miniature Hereford Grand Champion Female
Animal: RM Amy’s Jessika
Sire: 6E Jessie James 72A
Exhibitor: Kallie Rummel
Hometown: Missoula, MT
* Miniature Hereford Reserve Grand Champion Female
Animal: DF Winter Mistique
Sire: E/6 Cascades Mystic King
Exhibitor: DuVal Farms
Hometown: Silverton, OR
* Miniature Hereford Grand Champion Bull
Animal: JW’s Cole Younger
Sire: Becket Mighty Mike
Exhibitor: J Bar W Cattle Co.
Hometown: Elizabeth, CO
* Miniature Hereford Reserve Grand Champion Bull
Animal: Cam Xanadus Hank the Tank
Sire: Horseshoe B mR
Exhibitor: Charles McIntosh
Hometown: Ellensburg, WA
