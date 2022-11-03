NILE Premier Herdsman Award goes to Kyia Hendrickson

Owner Ken Rauch (left) with Kyia Hendrickson (second from left) and her family. Courtesy photo

Congratulations to this Shorthorn cattle enthusiast on being selected as the 2022 NILE Premier Herdsman! Kyia Hendrickson from Charlo, Montana is the recipient of the K.R. Rauch/Wilson Trailer for one year. Kyia has been exhibiting at the NILE for many years and exemplifies what this award is all about!

Congratulations to Kyia, as well as all exhibitors who were in the running for the Premier Herdsman Trailer. Special thanks to K.R. Rauch and Wilson Trailer Company for partnering with NILE to provide this awesome award to NILE cattle exhibitors. We greatly appreciate their support!

Each year cattle exhibitors are evaluated on their presentation during the NILE Stock Show. The criteria for winning is based on: cleanliness of stall area, observance of rules and regulations, cooperation with show officials, sportsmanship to other exhibitors, and knowledge of breed(s) being shown. Those that exemplify these attributes win the use of a Wilson Trailer from K.R. Rauch for a year.

–The NILE