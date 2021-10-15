NILE Radiant Rodeo: Lighting up the barn with smiles

The NILE’s Radiant Rodeo is for youth with special needs in the Yellowstone Valley Region. Radiant, by definition is: emitting rays of light, shining, bright; bright with joy, hope etc. This event’s goal is to light up the barn with radiating smiles.

Volunteers often talk about the speechlessness and goosebumps they experience. Watching a kid radiate the thrill of riding a horse for the first time, or holding hands with a rodeo queen in contagious. Radiant is also term for energy. We want an inside-your-chest, warm-fuzzy, chokes-you-up kind of energy. Lighting up someone’s world by making them feel special. The atmosphere shines brightly with all the flashing smiles and the positive energy.

The Radiant Rodeo is Thursday, October 21, from 1 pm to 3 pm. NILE

Courtesy photo

Several different stations are set at a new location this year, the Sale Ring in the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark. Kids and chaperones will be able to pick and choose which stations to participate in and how long to stay at each station. Rodeo queens, clowns, livestock exhibitors, ropers, and riders will welcome each person to the stations.

This event is free and open to any kids (age 18 and under) with any form of special need. Pre-register to receive a free ticket to the NILE rodeo.

2021 Radiant Rodeo: Thursday, October 21st | 1 PM – 3 PM

Montana Pavilion at Metra Park

–The NILE