NILE: ROV Angus Show

News | October 24, 2019

Judge: Clint Rusk, Stillwater, OK

Grand Champion Angus Female

Animal: BCC Beauty 78F

Sire: PVF Insight

Exhibitor: Chael Roberts

Hometown: Absarokee, MT

Reserve Grand Champion Angus Female

Animal: Lazy JB Saras Dream 873

Sire: EXAR Classen 1422B

Exhibitor: Lazy JB Angus

Hometown: Montrose, CO

Grand Champion Angus Male

Animal: Lazy JB Edge 8745

Sire: EXAR Classen 1422B

Exhibitor: Lazy JB Angus

Hometown: Montrose, CO

Reserve Grand Champion Angus Male

Animal: LLJ Touchdown 613 1644

Sire: SCC First N Goal GAF 114

Exhibitor: Trista Bates

Hometown: Manhattan, MT

–The NILE

