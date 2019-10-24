NILE: ROV Angus Show
Judge: Clint Rusk, Stillwater, OK
Grand Champion Angus Female
Animal: BCC Beauty 78F
Sire: PVF Insight
Exhibitor: Chael Roberts
Hometown: Absarokee, MT
Reserve Grand Champion Angus Female
Animal: Lazy JB Saras Dream 873
Sire: EXAR Classen 1422B
Exhibitor: Lazy JB Angus
Hometown: Montrose, CO
Grand Champion Angus Male
Animal: Lazy JB Edge 8745
Sire: EXAR Classen 1422B
Exhibitor: Lazy JB Angus
Hometown: Montrose, CO
Reserve Grand Champion Angus Male
Animal: LLJ Touchdown 613 1644
Sire: SCC First N Goal GAF 114
Exhibitor: Trista Bates
Hometown: Manhattan, MT
–The NILE