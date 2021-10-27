 NILE: ROV Angus Show | TSLN.com
NILE: ROV Angus Show

Grand Champion Angus Female

Animal: RW Stylish Sandy 002

Sire: Silveiras Style 9302

Exhibitor: Nicole Stevenson

Hometown: Joleit, MT

Reserve Grand Champion Angus Female

Animal: 1Lazy JB Erica 041

Sire: Lazy JB Sundance 6428

Exhibitor: Lazy JB Angus

Hometown: Montrose, CO

Grand Champion Angus Bull

Animal: Lazy JB Ego 1428

Sire: Freys Outlander

Exhibitor: Lazy JB Angus

Hometown: Montrose, CO

Reserve Grand Champion Angus Bull

Animal: GRRC Reno – Sparks 02D8

Sire: KR Casino 6243

Exhibitor: Matt Upperman

Hometown: Sandy, OR

