NILE: ROV Angus Show
Grand Champion Angus Female
Animal: RW Stylish Sandy 002
Sire: Silveiras Style 9302
Exhibitor: Nicole Stevenson
Hometown: Joleit, MT
Reserve Grand Champion Angus Female
Animal: 1Lazy JB Erica 041
Sire: Lazy JB Sundance 6428
Exhibitor: Lazy JB Angus
Hometown: Montrose, CO
Grand Champion Angus Bull
Animal: Lazy JB Ego 1428
Sire: Freys Outlander
Exhibitor: Lazy JB Angus
Hometown: Montrose, CO
Reserve Grand Champion Angus Bull
Animal: GRRC Reno – Sparks 02D8
Sire: KR Casino 6243
Exhibitor: Matt Upperman
Hometown: Sandy, OR
