NILE: Runnin’ the Rims Barrel Race results
|Runnin’ the Rims Barrel Race: Friday, October 14
|1D Placings
1st — 14.435 Cierra Erickson on DTF Dash Ta That $590
2nd — 14.477 Jessica Desaveur on Missin Nothin $483
3rd — 14.500 Callie Wollenburg on Streakin Imprint $402
4th — 14.565 Karen Boyd on Tripper $322
|2D Placings
1st — 14.903 Maria Taylor on Perky Talent $506
2nd — 14.941 Allie Huskey on Foxy G $414
3rd — 14.949 Annaliese Allshouse on Yo Fixers Gold $345
4th — 14.987 Jamie Zingg on Hey Eye Prom King $276
|3D Placings
1st — 15.391 Tayla Moeykens on Dash of Blue Sky $337
2nd — 15.394 McKinlee May on KM I’ve Got Fame $276
3rd — 15.395 Joy Benson on Cookie $230
4th — 15.404 Sue Riley on Checotah Dale $184
|4D Placings
1st — 15.853 Jessica Arndt on Xtra Talent $253
2nd — 15.855 Hanna Wood on Cowgirl $207
3rd — 15.877 Christina Holland on JR Seattle Sugar $172
4th — 15.883 Lacy Lamb on Tuckers Missie Chex $138
|1D Youth Placings
1st — 14.491 Allie Huskey on Foxy G $180
2nd — 15.192 Paige Twitchell on Rocket Shadow Blurr $108
3rd — 15.306 Irelynn Campbell on Matilda $72
|2D Youth Placings
1st — 15.455 Reata Hays on A Judges Dark Secret $108
2nd — 15.755 Payton Bischoff on Tater $65
3rd — 15.829 Jocie Roen on Teska $43
|3D Youth Placings
1st — 16.030 Abbygail Wood on Monty $72
2nd — 16.200 Sophie Carl on Moose $43
3rd — 16.649 Sophie Carl on Whiskey $29
|Runnin’ the Rims Barrel Race: Saturday, October 16
|1D Placings
1st — 14.446 Rachel Morgan on Harry’s Dash $593
2nd — 14.461 Jill Ferdina on TR A Good As Cash $485
3rd — 14.606 Annaliese Allshouse on Yo Dox Fixer N Faster $404
4th — 14.650 Tayla Moeykens on JM Pocketsdoubledash $323
|2D Placings
1st — 14.991 Joy Benson on Cookie $508
2nd — 15.003 Keira Simenson on VF Bright N Famous $416
3rd — 15.008 Shelby Gill on Lil Frost Freckles $346
4th — 15.013 Meghan McGinley on Flerte Pintinho $277
|3D Placings
1st — 15.454 Sierra Schlenker on Hammer It Smooth $339
2nd — 15.475 Sadie Shideler on SD Wheraremy Smokes $277
3rd — 15.498 Pauline Robertson on Flitin With Disaster $231
4th — 15.512 Barbara Bessette on Shes A Special Cisco $185
|4D Placings
1st — 15.958 Donna Adamson on Anne GrandView $254
2nd — 16.990 McKinlee May on KM I’ve Got Fame $208
3rd — 16.005 Shaylee Adamson on IBAWINR $173
4th — 16.010 Abigail Eaton on Brokenvegas $139
|1D Youth Placings
1st — 14.703 Allie Huskey on Foxy G $165
2nd — 15.071 Paige Twitchell on Rocket Shadow Blurr $99
3rd — 15.131 McKinlee May on Sticknstonesbones $66
|2D Youth Placings
1st — 15.254 Payton Bischoff on Casino Star Reno $99
2nd — 15.452 Payton Bischoff on Tater $59
3rd — 15.672 Hanna Wood on Cowgirl $40
|3D Youth Placings
1st — 15.814 Summer Lamb on Sakem Skydrifer $66
2nd — 15.827 Abbygail Wood on Monty $40
3rd — 15.839 Addalyn Lattin on A Bully Named Gaucho $26
|Runnin’ the Rims Barrel Race
Averages (Friday & Saturday)
|1D Placings
1st — 29.148 Rachel Morgan on Harry’s Dash
2nd — 29.186 Callie Wollenburg on Streakin Imprint
|2D Placings
1st — 30.173 Joeleen Cox on Dr. Nick of Time
2nd — 30.203 Raelynn Roesler on Nokethcnthisshowgirl
|3D Placings
1st — 31.228 Nicki Knerr on Breezin Jetolena
2nd — 31.236 Reena Lodahl on MR Tweety Flyer
|4D Placings
1st — 32.188 Tiffani Schubert on Rosebud’s Thunder
2nd — 32.210 Lauren Reiser on Bee Bobbin Cowboy
|1D Youth Placings
1st — 29.644 Allie Huskey on Foxy G
2nd — 30.263 Paige Twitchell on Rocket Shadow Blurr
|2D Youth Placings
1st — 31.207 Payton Bischoff on Tater
2nd — 31.384 McKinlee May on KM I’ve Got Fame
|3D Youth Placings
1st — 31.707 Summer Lamb on Sakem Skydrifer
2nd — 31.857 Abbygail Wood on Monty
–The NILE
News