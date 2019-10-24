NILE: Runnin’ the Rims Barrel Race Results
1D Placings
1st — 14.651 Maggie Poloncic on Aint Seen Me Yet $677.00
2nd — 14.961 Cierra Erickson on DTF Dash Ta That $508.00
3rd — 14.981 Callahan Tryan on Ranger $423.00
4th — 15.027 Hannah Sharon on Horse 2 $339.00
5th — 15.040 Terri Kaye Kirkland on Alibi $282.00
6th — 15.049 Christy Fullen on Smooth Charly $226.00
7th — 15.056 Tara Stimpson on Painted Fling $197.00
8th — 15.091 Jessica DeSaveur on Missin Nothin $169.00
2D Placings
1st — 15.181 Manchi Nace on Streakin Chants Girl $580.00
2nd — 15.187 Karen Boyd onWranglers Trip $435.00
3rd — 15.198 Jessie Kukowski on Moon Dancer $363.00
4th — 15.218 Casey Wagner on Frenchmans Flit $290.00
5th — 15.222 Gayleen Malone on Lady Bee Corona $242.00
6th — 15.242 Shyann Lucas on Vital Fame $193.00
7th — 15.252 Steph Newman on Dashinski $169.00
8th — 15.258 Keira Simonson on VF Bright N Famous $145.00
3D Placings
1st — 15.657 KayLa Synan on Dox Beta Be Sweet $387.00
2nd — 15.671 Kari Parker on MFR Firewater Lynx $290.00
3rd — 15.677 Hannah Wollenburg on Splash of Pepto $242.00
4th — 15.687 Jodi Klind on Marthas Fast Chic $193.00
5th — 15.691 Corina Linebaugh on Jace Racer $161.00
6th — 15.716 Micki Sorge on HC Christy’s Salano $129.00
7th — 15.718 Ricki Grebe on Bad Wrangler Doll $113.00
8th — 15.732 Tanya Getten on Dash Famous Tickle $97.00
4D Placings
1st — 16.689 Talynn Paul on TR Boones Proud Acre $290.00
2nd — 16.740 Francie Phillips on Fortunes N Firewater $218.00
3rd — 16.802 Kelly McDaniel on Dancer $181.00
4th — 16.841 Madi Beaupre on JM French Cash Bar $145.00
5th — 16.845 Terri Legerski on Miss Vegas Annie $121.00
6th — 16.872 Halle Taylor on Stella $97.00
7th — 16.890 Baylie Mulholland on Docs Peponita Dash $85.00
8th — 16.903 Jodi Klind on Docs Miss Haidz $73.00
– The NILE