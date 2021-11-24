NILE says farewell to General Manager, Chad Reisig

BILLINGS, MONT — Coming on the heels of a very successful NILE Stock Show and Rodeo, the NILE Board of Directors regrets to inform the membership, volunteer base, exhibitors, vendors and NILE fans of the departure of General Manager, Chad Reisig. Due to an unexpected family illness, Chad will be leaving to take care of family matters on the home front. The NILE sends our thoughts and prayers to Chad and his family at this time.

NILE President-Elect and longtime NILE member, Rick Hamilton of Park City, Montana will take the reigns as Interim General Manager until a new General Manager is selected. Rick will oversee the plans for the upcoming events and finalize all wrap-up of the 2021 NILE Stock Show.

Applications for the position of the NILE General Manager will open soon, if interested please keep an eye on the NILE website: http://www.thenile.org .

–The NILE