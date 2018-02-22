Scholarship applications for the NILE due March 1

Are you strapped for cash and stressed about how to cover your next college tuition payment? Maybe your in need of something to do on "snow day" from school? It's scholarship season and the NILE is offering an opportunity to win scholarships!

Who: High school seniors and current college students

What: FREE College Money $$$

Where: Applications online http://www.thenile.org



When: Due March 1st at 5 p.m. (postmarked March 1st will not be accepted)

Why: NILE preserves and embraces the western way of life through the promotion of livestock, and agriculture education. We believe in the future of agriculture by supporting youth involved in the industry.

How: Must be a 4-H or FFA member and must have participated in NILE activities

Questions? Contact the NILE Office at (406) 256-2495 or by emailing shelby@thenile.org.

–The NILE