NILE Shorthorn Show
Judge for Jr. Division: Clint Rusk – Stillwater, OK
Judge for Open Division: Dan Harker – Hope, IN
Jr. Shorthorn Grand Champion Female
Animal: Revival
Sire: Hot Commodity
Exhibitor: Kyia Hendrickson
Hometown: Charlo, MT
Jr. Shorthorn Reserve Grand Champion Female
Animal: BONL Myrtle Bo 726E JS
Sire: CF Pioneer
Exhibitor: Isabell Gilleard
Hometown: Stevensville, MT
Jr. ShorthornPlus Grand Champion Female
Animal: Melani ET
Sire: Monopoly
Exhibitor: Isabell Gilleard
Hometown: Stevensville, MT
Open Shorthorn Grand Champion Female
Animal: Revival
Sire: Hot Commodity
Exhibitor: Kyia Hendrickson
Hometown: Charlo, MT
Open Shorthorn Reserve Grand Champion Female
Animal: BONL Myrtle Bo 726E JS
Sire: CF Pioneer
Exhibitor: Isabell Gilleard
Hometown: Stevensville, MT
Open Shorthorn Grand Champion Bull
Animal: Soko Patent Stamper
Sire: Waukaru Patent 8161 ET
Exhibitor: Sokoloski Shorthorns
Hometown: Worden, MT
Open Shorthorn Reserve Grand Champion Bull
Animal: IG’s Defender
Sire: 6B’s Guardian ET
Exhibitor: Isabell Gilleard
Hometown: Stevensville, MT
Open ShorthornPlus Grand Champion Female
Animal: IRELANDS MADISON
Sire: MM MADISON HC136C
Exhibitor: Simone Fenster
Hometown: Casper, WY
Open ShorthornPlus Reserve Grand Champion Female
Animal: NR Black Lady Crystal 466G E
Sire: Silveiras Styles 9303
Exhibitor: Tate Lueth
Hometown: Curtis, NE
–The NILE