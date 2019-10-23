 NILE Shorthorn Show | TSLN.com

NILE Shorthorn Show

News | October 23, 2019

Judge for Jr. Division: Clint Rusk – Stillwater, OK

Judge for Open Division: Dan Harker – Hope, IN

Jr. Shorthorn Grand Champion Female

Animal: Revival

Sire: Hot Commodity

Exhibitor: Kyia Hendrickson

Hometown: Charlo, MT

Jr. Shorthorn Reserve Grand Champion Female

Animal: BONL Myrtle Bo 726E JS

Sire: CF Pioneer

Exhibitor: Isabell Gilleard

Hometown: Stevensville, MT

Jr. ShorthornPlus Grand Champion Female

Animal: Melani ET

Sire: Monopoly

Exhibitor: Isabell Gilleard

Hometown: Stevensville, MT

Open Shorthorn Grand Champion Female

Animal: Revival

Sire: Hot Commodity

Exhibitor: Kyia Hendrickson

Hometown: Charlo, MT

Open Shorthorn Reserve Grand Champion Female

Animal: BONL Myrtle Bo 726E JS

Sire: CF Pioneer

Exhibitor: Isabell Gilleard

Hometown: Stevensville, MT

Open Shorthorn Grand Champion Bull

Animal: Soko Patent Stamper

Sire: Waukaru Patent 8161 ET

Exhibitor: Sokoloski Shorthorns

Hometown: Worden, MT

Open Shorthorn Reserve Grand Champion Bull

Animal: IG’s Defender

Sire: 6B’s Guardian ET

Exhibitor: Isabell Gilleard

Hometown: Stevensville, MT

Open ShorthornPlus Grand Champion Female

Animal: IRELANDS MADISON

Sire: MM MADISON HC136C

Exhibitor: Simone Fenster

Hometown: Casper, WY

Open ShorthornPlus Reserve Grand Champion Female

Animal: NR Black Lady Crystal 466G E

Sire: Silveiras Styles 9303

Exhibitor: Tate Lueth

Hometown: Curtis, NE

–The NILE

News
See more