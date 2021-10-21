 NILE Shorthorn Show | TSLN.com
NILE Shorthorn Show

Judge for Jr. Division: Dan Harker | Hope, IN

Judge for Open Division: Jake Scott | Gordon, NE

* Jr. Shorthorn Grand Champion Female

Animal: AGLE Jazzy 20 ET

Sire: CF Solution X ET

Exhibitor: Kia Hendrickson

Hometown: Saint Ignatius, MT

* Jr. Shorthorn Reserve Grand Champion Female

Animal: NCC Elsa H008

Sire: 6B’s Guardian ET

Exhibitor: Isabelle Gilleard – 208

Hometown: Stevensville, MT

* Jr. ShorthornPlus Grand Champion Female

Animal: Sull S/T Cull Sweet Dream

Sire: Conley No Limit

Exhibitor: Kyia Hendrickson

Hometown: Saint Ignatius, MT

* Jr. ShorthornPlus Reserve Champion Female

Animal: NCC Elsa H008

Sire: Runaway Train

Exhibitor: Kellyn Jaynes

Hometown: Buhl, ID

* Open Shorthorn Grand Champion Female

Animal: AGLE Jazzy 20 ET

Sire: CF Solution X ET

Exhibitor: Kyia Hendrickson – 18

Hometown: Saint Ignatius, MT

* Open Shorthorn Reserve Grand Champion Female

Animal: Peak View Goldie 48921

Sire: Armored Knight

Exhibitor: Peak View Ranch Inc.

Hometown: Fowler, CO

* Open Shorthorn Grand Champion Bull

Animal: IG’s Outlander

Sire: Free K-Kim Hot Commodity

Exhibitor: Isabelle Gilleard – 13

Hometown: Stevensville, MT

* Open Shorthorn Reserve Grand Champion Bull

Animal: Peak View Gameplan 48421

Sire: Journey

Exhibitor: Peak View Ranch Inc.

Hometown: Fowler, CO

* Open ShorthornPlus Grand Champion Female

Animal: HNDC Melania 2020H

Sire: BISS Element 79 3702

Exhibitor: Hearts & Diamonds

Hometown: Worden, MT

* Open ShorthornPlus Reserve Grand Champion Female

Animal: SULL S/T Cull Sweet Dream

Sire: Conley No Limit

Exhibitor: Kyia Hendrickson

Hometown: Saint Ignatius, MT

* Open ShorthornPlus Grand Champion Bull

Animal: Huxley 311J

Sire: Pick Heist 322 ET

Exhibitor: Landon Weaver

Hometown: Worland, WY

