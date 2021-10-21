NILE Shorthorn Show
Judge for Jr. Division: Dan Harker | Hope, IN
Judge for Open Division: Jake Scott | Gordon, NE
* Jr. Shorthorn Grand Champion Female
Animal: AGLE Jazzy 20 ET
Sire: CF Solution X ET
Exhibitor: Kia Hendrickson
Hometown: Saint Ignatius, MT
* Jr. Shorthorn Reserve Grand Champion Female
Animal: NCC Elsa H008
Sire: 6B’s Guardian ET
Exhibitor: Isabelle Gilleard – 208
Hometown: Stevensville, MT
* Jr. ShorthornPlus Grand Champion Female
Animal: Sull S/T Cull Sweet Dream
Sire: Conley No Limit
Exhibitor: Kyia Hendrickson
Hometown: Saint Ignatius, MT
* Jr. ShorthornPlus Reserve Champion Female
Animal: NCC Elsa H008
Sire: Runaway Train
Exhibitor: Kellyn Jaynes
Hometown: Buhl, ID
* Open Shorthorn Grand Champion Female
Animal: AGLE Jazzy 20 ET
Sire: CF Solution X ET
Exhibitor: Kyia Hendrickson – 18
Hometown: Saint Ignatius, MT
* Open Shorthorn Reserve Grand Champion Female
Animal: Peak View Goldie 48921
Sire: Armored Knight
Exhibitor: Peak View Ranch Inc.
Hometown: Fowler, CO
* Open Shorthorn Grand Champion Bull
Animal: IG’s Outlander
Sire: Free K-Kim Hot Commodity
Exhibitor: Isabelle Gilleard – 13
Hometown: Stevensville, MT
* Open Shorthorn Reserve Grand Champion Bull
Animal: Peak View Gameplan 48421
Sire: Journey
Exhibitor: Peak View Ranch Inc.
Hometown: Fowler, CO
* Open ShorthornPlus Grand Champion Female
Animal: HNDC Melania 2020H
Sire: BISS Element 79 3702
Exhibitor: Hearts & Diamonds
Hometown: Worden, MT
* Open ShorthornPlus Reserve Grand Champion Female
Animal: SULL S/T Cull Sweet Dream
Sire: Conley No Limit
Exhibitor: Kyia Hendrickson
Hometown: Saint Ignatius, MT
* Open ShorthornPlus Grand Champion Bull
Animal: Huxley 311J
Sire: Pick Heist 322 ET
Exhibitor: Landon Weaver
Hometown: Worland, WY
