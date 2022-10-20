 NILE Shorthorn Show | TSLN.com
NILE Shorthorn Show

Judge for Jr. Division: Jake Scott | Gordon, NE

Judge for Open Division: Kaylee Kerbs | Saratoga, WY

Jr. Shorthorn Grand Champion Female, Animal: SULL MFS DREAMY CHERRI, Sire: SULL DREAM MAKER 9141G, Exhibitor: Kyia Hendrickson, Hometown: Charlo, MT
Jr. Shorthorn Reserve Grand Champion Female, Animal: SEAL RB Crazy Connie, Sire: SULL ROAN BLAST, Exhibitor: Lauren Griese, Hometown: Aberdeen, SD
Jr. ShorthornPlus Grand Champion Female, Animal: CSF MONA’S ON POINT 2214, Sire: SSF On Point 4028, Exhibitor: Kyia Hendrickson, Hometown: Charlo, MT
Jr. ShorthornPlus Reserve Grand Champion Female, Animal: HHCC SWEET DREAMS RE, Sire: SULL RED REWARD 9321, Exhibitor: Kyia Hendrickson, Hometown: Charlo, MT
Open Shorthorn Grand Champion Female, Animal: Peak View Goldie 48921, Sire: Sull Armored Knight, Exhibitor: Richard Leone, Hometown: Fowler, CO
Open Shorthorn Reserve Grand Champion Female, Animal: SULL MFS DREAMY CHERRI, Sire: SULL DREAM MAKER 9141G, Exhibitor: Kyia Hendrickson, Hometown: Charlo, MT
Open Shorthorn Grand Champion Bull, Animal: Peak View Final Plan 2021 ET, Sire: CSF Long Look, Exhibitor: Richard Leone, Hometown: Fowler, CO
Open Shorthorn Reserve Grand Champion Bull, Animal: IG’s Outlander, Sire: Free K-Kim Hot Commodity, Exhibitor: Isabell Gilleard, Hometown: Stevensville, MT
Open ShorthornPlus Grand Champion Female, Animal: SULL S/T CULL SWEET DRE, Sire: CONELY NO LIMIT, Exhibitor: Kyia Hendrickson, Hometown: Charlo, MT
Open ShorthornPlus Reserve Grand Champion Female, Animal: Dixie’s Delight ET (aka Lola), Sire: SULL Ferrari 6597D, Exhibitor: Hailey Wehri, Hometown: Newcastle, WY
Open ShorthornPlus Grand Champion Bull, Animal: 4 SPEAR POINT OF COMMO, Sire: CSF COMMOTION 914, Exhibitor: 4 Spear Ranch, Hometown: Casper, WY
Open ShorthornPlus Reserve Grand Champion Bull, Animal: 4 Spear Agustus Magic Man, Sire: Madison’s Black Magic, Exhibitor: Rocky Ridge Cattle Co, Hometown: Casper, WY
