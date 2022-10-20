NILE Shorthorn Show News News | 15 min ago Judge for Jr. Division: Jake Scott | Gordon, NE Judge for Open Division: Kaylee Kerbs | Saratoga, WY Jr. Shorthorn Grand Champion Female, Animal: SULL MFS DREAMY CHERRI, Sire: SULL DREAM MAKER 9141G, Exhibitor: Kyia Hendrickson, Hometown: Charlo, MTNILEJrShorthorn-12 Jr. Shorthorn Reserve Grand Champion Female, Animal: SEAL RB Crazy Connie, Sire: SULL ROAN BLAST, Exhibitor: Lauren Griese, Hometown: Aberdeen, SDNILEShorthorn13 Jr. ShorthornPlus Grand Champion Female, Animal: CSF MONA’S ON POINT 2214, Sire: SSF On Point 4028, Exhibitor: Kyia Hendrickson, Hometown: Charlo, MTNILEShorthorn14 Jr. ShorthornPlus Reserve Grand Champion Female, Animal: HHCC SWEET DREAMS RE, Sire: SULL RED REWARD 9321, Exhibitor: Kyia Hendrickson, Hometown: Charlo, MTNILEShorthorn-15 Open Shorthorn Grand Champion Female, Animal: Peak View Goldie 48921, Sire: Sull Armored Knight, Exhibitor: Richard Leone, Hometown: Fowler, CONILEShorthorn-16 Open Shorthorn Reserve Grand Champion Female, Animal: SULL MFS DREAMY CHERRI, Sire: SULL DREAM MAKER 9141G, Exhibitor: Kyia Hendrickson, Hometown: Charlo, MTNILESHorthorn17 Open Shorthorn Grand Champion Bull, Animal: Peak View Final Plan 2021 ET, Sire: CSF Long Look, Exhibitor: Richard Leone, Hometown: Fowler, CONILEShorthorn-18 Open Shorthorn Reserve Grand Champion Bull, Animal: IG’s Outlander, Sire: Free K-Kim Hot Commodity, Exhibitor: Isabell Gilleard, Hometown: Stevensville, MTNILE-19 Open ShorthornPlus Grand Champion Female, Animal: SULL S/T CULL SWEET DRE, Sire: CONELY NO LIMIT, Exhibitor: Kyia Hendrickson, Hometown: Charlo, MTNILE20 Open ShorthornPlus Reserve Grand Champion Female, Animal: Dixie’s Delight ET (aka Lola), Sire: SULL Ferrari 6597D, Exhibitor: Hailey Wehri, Hometown: Newcastle, WYNILE21 Open ShorthornPlus Grand Champion Bull, Animal: 4 SPEAR POINT OF COMMO, Sire: CSF COMMOTION 914, Exhibitor: 4 Spear Ranch, Hometown: Casper, WYnile22 Open ShorthornPlus Reserve Grand Champion Bull, Animal: 4 Spear Agustus Magic Man, Sire: Madison’s Black Magic, Exhibitor: Rocky Ridge Cattle Co, Hometown: Casper, WYnile23 News Newsom signs bill to require California schools to buy domestic foods 1 min ago | NILE Shorthorn Show 15 min ago | NILE All Other Breeds Show 56 min ago | NILE Jr Fed Beef Show and Showmanship 1 hr ago | Certified Angus Beef accepting applications for its three summer communications internships. 2 hrs ago | See more