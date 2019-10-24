 NILE Simmental Show | TSLN.com

NILE Simmental Show

News | October 24, 2019

Jr. Simmental Grand Champion Female

Animal: DMCC Francesca 58F

Sire: LLSF Pays To Believe ZU1

Exhibitor: Chael Roberts

Hometown: Absarokee, MT

Jr. Simmental Reserve Grand Champion Female

Animal: TPHT Rumba G450A

Sire: DMCC Elijah 48E

Exhibitor: Maddy Beines

Hometown: Deweyville, UT

Open Simmental Grand Champion Female

Animal: SVS Alpine F310

Sire: Remington Lock N Load 54

Exhibitor: Harmony Hill

Hometown: Bozeman, MT

Open Simmental Reserve Grand Champion Female

Animal: DMCC Farrah 32F

Sire: DMCC Counter Attac 8C

Exhibitor: Wade Leachman

Hometown: Toston, MT

Open Simmental Grand Champion Male

Animal: Amazon G901

Sire: HPF Tradecraft D010

Exhibitor: Garrett Bromenshenk

Hometown: Billings, MT

Open Simmental Reserve Grand Champion Male

Animal: J2/CMB Paramount F812

Sire: TNGL Imprint D989

Exhibitor: Aribella Beins

Hometown: Deweyville, UT

–The NILE

