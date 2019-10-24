NILE Simmental Show
Jr. Simmental Grand Champion Female
Animal: DMCC Francesca 58F
Sire: LLSF Pays To Believe ZU1
Exhibitor: Chael Roberts
Hometown: Absarokee, MT
Jr. Simmental Reserve Grand Champion Female
Animal: TPHT Rumba G450A
Sire: DMCC Elijah 48E
Exhibitor: Maddy Beines
Hometown: Deweyville, UT
Open Simmental Grand Champion Female
Animal: SVS Alpine F310
Sire: Remington Lock N Load 54
Exhibitor: Harmony Hill
Hometown: Bozeman, MT
Open Simmental Reserve Grand Champion Female
Animal: DMCC Farrah 32F
Sire: DMCC Counter Attac 8C
Exhibitor: Wade Leachman
Hometown: Toston, MT
Open Simmental Grand Champion Male
Animal: Amazon G901
Sire: HPF Tradecraft D010
Exhibitor: Garrett Bromenshenk
Hometown: Billings, MT
Open Simmental Reserve Grand Champion Male
Animal: J2/CMB Paramount F812
Sire: TNGL Imprint D989
Exhibitor: Aribella Beins
Hometown: Deweyville, UT
–The NILE