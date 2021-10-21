 NILE Simmental Show | TSLN.com
NILE Simmental Show

Judge for Junior Division: Jake Scott | Gordon, NE

Judge for Open Division: Dan Harker | Hope, In

* Jr. Simmental Grand Champion Female

Animal: EGL Nala 218H

Sire: W/C United 956Y

Exhibitor: Jady LeDoux

Hometown: Ree Heights, SD

* Jr. Simmental Reserve Grand Champion Female

Animal: S&S CRKS MS Stylin W

Sire: Silverias Style

Exhibitor: Isabelle Lowry

Hometown: Helena, MT

* Open Simmental Grand Champion Bull

Animal: RC Northface 124J

Sire: HOC Broker

Exhibitor: Roberts Cattle

Hometown: Absarokee, MT

* Open Simmental Reserve Grand Champion Bull

Animal: TPHT Prince J450

Sire: J2/CMB Paramount F812

Exhibitor: Aribella Beins

Hometown: Dewyville, UT

