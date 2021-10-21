NILE Simmental Show
Judge for Junior Division: Jake Scott | Gordon, NE
Judge for Open Division: Dan Harker | Hope, In
* Jr. Simmental Grand Champion Female
Animal: EGL Nala 218H
Sire: W/C United 956Y
Exhibitor: Jady LeDoux
Hometown: Ree Heights, SD
* Jr. Simmental Reserve Grand Champion Female
Animal: S&S CRKS MS Stylin W
Sire: Silverias Style
Exhibitor: Isabelle Lowry
Hometown: Helena, MT
* Open Simmental Grand Champion Female
Animal: EGL Nala 218H
Sire: W/C United 956Y
Exhibitor: Jady LeDoux
Hometown: Ree Heights, SD
* Open Simmental Reserve Grand Champion Female
Animal: S&S CRKS MS Stylin W
Sire: Silverias Style
Exhibitor: Isabelle Lowry
Hometown: Helena, MT
* Open Simmental Grand Champion Bull
Animal: RC Northface 124J
Sire: HOC Broker
Exhibitor: Roberts Cattle
Hometown: Absarokee, MT
* Open Simmental Reserve Grand Champion Bull
Animal: TPHT Prince J450
Sire: J2/CMB Paramount F812
Exhibitor: Aribella Beins
Hometown: Dewyville, UT
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
NILE Simmental Show
Judge for Junior Division: Jake Scott | Gordon, NE