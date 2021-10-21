 NILE: South Devon Show | TSLN.com
NILE: South Devon Show

Judge for Jr. Division: Jake Scott | Gordon, NE

Judge for Open Division: Dan Harker | Hope, IN

* Jr. South Devon Grand Champion Female

Animal: ELS Queen of Fury 10H

Sire: DLCC Fury 46F

Exhibitor: Kyle Stranberg

Hometown: Maynard, MN

* Reserve Jr. South Devon Grand Champion Female

Animal: SC Missy Sassy 22G

Sire: DLCC Mr Brightside 92E

Exhibitor: Levi Kramer

Hometown: Columbus, MT

* Jr. South Devon Grand Champion Bull

Animal: SN JYNX 01J

Sire: BC Progress 315U

Exhibitor: Shiloh Neal

Hometown: Valier, MT

* Jr. Reserve South Devon Grand Bull

Animal: JVH Buddy 02J

Sire: BC Progress 315U

Exhibitor: Jaxson Van Haur

Hometown: Valier, MT

* Open South Devon Grand Champion Female

Animal: DLCC Belinda Ann 33H

Sire:DLCC Everest 50E

Exhibitor: Kyle Stranburg

Hometown: Maynard, MN

* Open Reserve Open South Devon Grand Champion Female

Animal: DLCC Hope 29H

Sire: DLCCC Stockman 39C

Exhibitor: DLCC Ranch

Hometown: Pierz, MN

* Open Grand Champion Open South Devon Bull

Animal: SN JYNX 01J

Sire: BC Progress 315U

Exhibitor: Shiloh Neal

Hometown: Valier, MT

* Reserve Champion Open South Devon Bull

Animal: JVH Buddy 02J

Sire: BC Progress

Exhibitor: Jaxson Van Haur

Hometown: Valier, MT

* Grand Champion Poundmaker Female

Animal: KCH Miss Jolene 06J

Sire: BC Progress 315U

Exhibitor: Kade Van Haur

Hometown: Valier, MN

* Reserve Open Grand Champion Poundmaker Female

Animal: DLCC Holly’s Charm 15H

Sire: BUBS Souther Charm AA31

Exhibitor: DLCC Ranch

Hometown: Pierx, MN

* Open Grand Champion Poundmaker Bull

Animal: SN JYNX 01J

Sire: BC Progress 515J

Exhibitor: Shiloh Neal

Hometown: Valier, MT

* Reserve Open Grand Champion Poundmaker Bull

Animal: JVH Buddy 02J

Sire:BC Progress 315J

Exhibitor: Jaxson Van Haur

Hometown: Valier, MT

