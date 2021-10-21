NILE: South Devon Show
Judge for Jr. Division: Jake Scott | Gordon, NE
Judge for Open Division: Dan Harker | Hope, IN
* Jr. South Devon Grand Champion Female
Animal: ELS Queen of Fury 10H
Sire: DLCC Fury 46F
Exhibitor: Kyle Stranberg
Hometown: Maynard, MN
* Reserve Jr. South Devon Grand Champion Female
Animal: SC Missy Sassy 22G
Sire: DLCC Mr Brightside 92E
Exhibitor: Levi Kramer
Hometown: Columbus, MT
* Jr. South Devon Grand Champion Bull
Animal: SN JYNX 01J
Sire: BC Progress 315U
Exhibitor: Shiloh Neal
Hometown: Valier, MT
* Jr. Reserve South Devon Grand Bull
Animal: JVH Buddy 02J
Sire: BC Progress 315U
Exhibitor: Jaxson Van Haur
Hometown: Valier, MT
* Open South Devon Grand Champion Female
Animal: DLCC Belinda Ann 33H
Sire:DLCC Everest 50E
Exhibitor: Kyle Stranburg
Hometown: Maynard, MN
* Open Reserve Open South Devon Grand Champion Female
Animal: DLCC Hope 29H
Sire: DLCCC Stockman 39C
Exhibitor: DLCC Ranch
Hometown: Pierz, MN
* Open Grand Champion Open South Devon Bull
Animal: SN JYNX 01J
Sire: BC Progress 315U
Exhibitor: Shiloh Neal
Hometown: Valier, MT
* Reserve Champion Open South Devon Bull
Animal: JVH Buddy 02J
Sire: BC Progress
Exhibitor: Jaxson Van Haur
Hometown: Valier, MT
* Grand Champion Poundmaker Female
Animal: KCH Miss Jolene 06J
Sire: BC Progress 315U
Exhibitor: Kade Van Haur
Hometown: Valier, MN
* Reserve Open Grand Champion Poundmaker Female
Animal: DLCC Holly’s Charm 15H
Sire: BUBS Souther Charm AA31
Exhibitor: DLCC Ranch
Hometown: Pierx, MN
* Open Grand Champion Poundmaker Bull
Animal: SN JYNX 01J
Sire: BC Progress 515J
Exhibitor: Shiloh Neal
Hometown: Valier, MT
* Reserve Open Grand Champion Poundmaker Bull
Animal: JVH Buddy 02J
Sire:BC Progress 315J
Exhibitor: Jaxson Van Haur
Hometown: Valier, MT
