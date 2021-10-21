 NILE: Texas Longhorn Show | TSLN.com
NILE: Texas Longhorn Show

Judge for Junior Show: Kristopher Johnson

Judge for Open Show: Chan Phillips

* Jr. Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Female

Animal: Belle Hot Polka Hattie

Exhibitor: Emma Grace Velazquez

Hometown: Douglas, WY

* Jr. Texas Longhorn Reserve Grand Champion Female

Animal: Belle Hot Shot Lilly

Exhibitor: Emma Grace Velazquez

Hometown: Douglas, WY

* Jr. Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Steer

Animal: Belle Flash Boom

Exhibitor: Emma Grace Velazquez

Hometown: Douglas, WY

* Jr. Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Pee Wee Showman

Exhibitor: Sutton Johnson

Hometown: Big Horn, W

* Jr. Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Junior Showman

Exhibitor: Mick Velaquez

Hometown: Douglas, WY

* Jr. Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Intermediate Showman

Exhibitor: Emma Grace Velaquez

Hometown: Douglas, WY

* Open Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Non-Haltered Female

Animal: Flaming Star

Exhibitor: Toby Johnson

Hometown: Big Horn, WY

* Open Texas Longhorn Reserve Grand Champion Non-Haltered Female

Animal: Rainier

Exhibitor: Leslin Ossoff

Hometown: Dillon, MT

* Open Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Non-Haltered Mature Female

Animal: 3P Catch-22

Exhibitor: Leslin Ossoff

Hometown: Dillon, MT

* Open Texas Longhorn Reserve Grand Champion Non-Haltered Mature Female

Animal: RRR Miss Rio Happy

Exhibitor: Toby Johnson

Hometown: Big Horn, WY

* Open Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Steer

Animal: Apache 12

Exhibitor: Toby Johnson

Hometown:Big Horn, WY

* Open Texas Longhorn Reserve Grand Champion Steer

Animal: MC Ren

Exhibitor: Toby Johnson

Hometown: Big Horn, WY

* Open Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Haltered Female

Animal: Belle Hot Polka Hattie

Exhibitor: Emma Grace Velazquez

Hometown: Douglas, WY

* Open Texas Longhorn Reserve Grand Champion Haltered Female

Animal: Belle Hot Shot Lilly

Exhibitor: Emma Grace Velazquez

Hometown: Douglas, WY

* Open Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Haltered Mature Female

Animal: Sanddollar Flo

Exhibitor: Toby Johnson

Hometown: Big Horn, WY

* Open Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Bull

Animal: Uncle Bens

Exhibitor: Toby Johnson

Hometown: Big Horn, WY

