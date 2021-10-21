NILE: Texas Longhorn Show
Judge for Junior Show: Kristopher Johnson
Judge for Open Show: Chan Phillips
* Jr. Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Female
Animal: Belle Hot Polka Hattie
Exhibitor: Emma Grace Velazquez
Hometown: Douglas, WY
* Jr. Texas Longhorn Reserve Grand Champion Female
Animal: Belle Hot Shot Lilly
Exhibitor: Emma Grace Velazquez
Hometown: Douglas, WY
* Jr. Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Steer
Animal: Belle Flash Boom
Exhibitor: Emma Grace Velazquez
Hometown: Douglas, WY
* Jr. Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Pee Wee Showman
Exhibitor: Sutton Johnson
Hometown: Big Horn, W
* Jr. Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Junior Showman
Exhibitor: Mick Velaquez
Hometown: Douglas, WY
* Jr. Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Intermediate Showman
Exhibitor: Emma Grace Velaquez
Hometown: Douglas, WY
* Open Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Non-Haltered Female
Animal: Flaming Star
Exhibitor: Toby Johnson
Hometown: Big Horn, WY
* Open Texas Longhorn Reserve Grand Champion Non-Haltered Female
Animal: Rainier
Exhibitor: Leslin Ossoff
Hometown: Dillon, MT
* Open Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Non-Haltered Mature Female
Animal: 3P Catch-22
Exhibitor: Leslin Ossoff
Hometown: Dillon, MT
* Open Texas Longhorn Reserve Grand Champion Non-Haltered Mature Female
Animal: RRR Miss Rio Happy
Exhibitor: Toby Johnson
Hometown: Big Horn, WY
* Open Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Steer
Animal: Apache 12
Exhibitor: Toby Johnson
Hometown:Big Horn, WY
* Open Texas Longhorn Reserve Grand Champion Steer
Animal: MC Ren
Exhibitor: Toby Johnson
Hometown: Big Horn, WY
* Open Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Haltered Female
Animal: Belle Hot Polka Hattie
Exhibitor: Emma Grace Velazquez
Hometown: Douglas, WY
* Open Texas Longhorn Reserve Grand Champion Haltered Female
Animal: Belle Hot Shot Lilly
Exhibitor: Emma Grace Velazquez
Hometown: Douglas, WY
* Open Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Haltered Mature Female
Animal: Sanddollar Flo
Exhibitor: Toby Johnson
Hometown: Big Horn, WY
* Open Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Bull
Animal: Uncle Bens
Exhibitor: Toby Johnson
Hometown: Big Horn, WY
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
NILE: Texas Longhorn Show
Judge for Junior Show: Kristopher Johnson