NILE: We modified the 2020 Fall Show

NILE Friends, Family, Volunteers, Exhibitors and Fans –

October 2020 will be the 53rd year of the Northern International Livestock Exposition Organization. As you are all too keenly aware, our world is facing unprecedented times as a result of the COVID 19.

Due to the lasting economic impacts facing our region, guidelines set forth by the county and state health department regarding the health of our community, we have designed a new version of our fall NILE event. Let me assure you, the NILE will have an outstanding 53rd year. It is fact that Agriculture is Montana’s number one industry. Attendance each year has grown to nearly 63,000 attendees including exhibitors, contestants, volunteers and NILE enthusiasts with an economic impact of over 6.4 million dollars each October to Billings and Yellowstone County. The NILE Stock Show and Rodeo has continually worked to promote agriculture and the western heritage through our events and will continue to do so long into the future.

Our team has worked diligently utilizing the advantage of time on our side, to plan for an event that can capture the mission of our organization, continue our focus on youth, provide opportunities to feature outstanding livestock, FFA/4-H events and educate the 4th grade students across the state. Phenomenal horse flesh and exceptional cattle will be a highlight of NILE this October!

Events will run from September 30th through October 18th. This includes some classic events and some new events to be held at the Miller’s Horse Palace in Laurel, Montana. Other shows will see virtual digital technology come to the forefront, keeping the high-quality standard of livestock set by NILE for many, many years. While much of our event will continue, some events simply won’t work in the current situation and limitations, such as our rodeos. No doubt we are saddened to leave the MetraPark facility for a year, but we are thankful to continue our great partnership in the future.

While NILE Version 2.0 in 2020 looks a little different, we guarantee that it will allow us to come back in 2021 with our exceptional Cattle Breed Shows, Marketplace Trade Shows and Rodeos. Be sure to visit our many social media outlets as well as http://www.thenile.org for constant updates and information.

Regards,

Jennifer C Boka

NILE General Manager

Dustin Reisig

NILE President