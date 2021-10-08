NILE Wild Pony Racing accepting entries

Billings, MT–When even the most seasoned rodeo goers are leaning on the fence watching, you know it’s good viewing. In place of mutton busting, the NILE is proud to offer the Wild Pony Racing during the ProRodeo performances. It’s wild and hilarious — don’t miss the most entertaining event at the rodeo!

The objective is to hold on, get on and stay on. Three kids, 13-years-old and under and weighing less than 120 pounds make up a team. Each team is given one haltered, wild, pony. The three kids must work together to hold on to the lead rope of the pony, and one must get on the pony. Once one of the team members is astride, they must stay on for two seconds.

Four teams will compete each night, Thursday (October 21), Friday (October 22) and Saturday (October 23). Ponies provided by Lazy 3S Rodeo Co.

Teams must be turned into office with all three teams members forms completed and signed before teams are considered entered.

Teams must also pay in full at time of entry to be considered entered.

12 total teams will be accepted; first come, first serve

Teams will be drawn but can indicate at entry time whether they have a preference of Thursday, Friday or Saturday night. Teams will be notified of their draw no later than Tuesday, October 19th.

Parents must sign liability release

$75 entry fee per team

–The NILE