Nine celebrate 50 years of KLA membership

Nine Kansas Livestock Association (KLA) members celebrating their golden anniversaries with the organization this year were recognized during the KLA Convention November 29. KLA currently has 104 members who have been loyal to the association a half century or longer.

Those who joined KLA in 1967 were Roger Caudle, Atchison; Farmers & Ranchers Livestock, Salina; Dennis Huck, Coldwater; Larson Farm LLC, Green; Musil Farms, Blue Rapids; Philip Phar, Council Grove; Security State Bank, Scott City; Arlan Stackley, El Dorado; and John Swayze, Bucklin.

Attaining 60 years of membership this year is First National Bank at Scott City. Pat Sauble of Cedar Point was honored for reaching the 70-year mark. The longest continuously held KLA membership belongs to Jansonius Farm of Prairie View, which joined the association in 1918.

"The endless support given by these members to the industry and the association makes KLA an effective voice in protecting the business interests of Kansas producers," said KLA President Elect Lee Reeve, a cattle feeder and farmer from Garden City.

KLA is a trade organization protecting the business interests of independent ranchers, feeders and dairy farmers. Members of the association are involved in all segments of the livestock industry, including cow-calf production, backgrounding, cattle feeding, swine, dairy and sheep. The association's work is funded by voluntary dues dollars paid by its 5,300 members.

–Kansas Livestock Association