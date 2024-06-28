Nine Rural Nebraskans Earn Scholarships to Invest in the Future of Rural Nebraska

LINCOLN, NEB. – The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation awarded nine individuals with the Nebraska Rural Radio Scholarship in honor of Max and Eric Brown. The scholarship is designed for individuals over the age of 25 who are committed to living in rural Nebraska and serving their communities.

Scholarship recipients can use these funds for any form of continuing education: a two-year program, four-year program, trade, EMT, graduate school, etc. The scholarship strives to keep rural Nebraska thriving for generations to come.

The nine recipients are Heather Topil, Polk County; Shauna Gortsema, Dawes County; Heidi Pieper, Dawson County; Stephanie Reed, Keith County; Sheldon Prentice, Lincoln County; Melissa Haack, Franklin County; Nicole Gooder, Dawes County; Ariana Mungia, Keith County; and Youandri Dominguez-Garcia, Frontier County.

From educators to health care workers to community advocates, these scholarship winners are committed to promoting a prosperous future for rural Nebraska.

“We are grateful for the Nebraska Rural Radio Foundation’s investment in the future of our rural communities through these nine individuals,” said Megahn Schafer “We know that each of these scholarship winners will continue to make a difference in their communities.”

The Rural Radio Scholarship is given in honor of Max and Eric Brown each year.

The mission of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation is to engage youth, educators, and the general public to promote an understanding of the vital importance of agriculture in the lives of all Nebraskans. The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. For more information about the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation, visit http://www.nefbfoundation.org .

–Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation